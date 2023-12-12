Monster Jam roars back into Vancouver with massive trucks this winter

Halloween may be a few months in the rearview, but gigantic beasts will soon roar back into Vancouver thanks to the return of Monster Jam this winter.

The family-friendly motorsports experience is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

This iconic event began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association. The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds over 100 km per hour.

Drivers compete for points in the categories of Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing. The Arena Series West Champion will receive an automatic bid to the World Finals in Los Angeles this spring to compete for the World Champion title.

Fans will get to experience the Vancouver truck debut of Monster Mutt Rottweiler as well as returning favourites such as Grave Digger, Megalodon, and ThunderROARus.

There will also be Pit Party fan experience events on both Saturday and Sunday. Meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, enjoy family-friendly activities, and take photos with your favourite monster truck.

When: March 8 to 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online