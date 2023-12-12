Events

Monster Jam roars back into Vancouver with massive trucks this winter

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 12 2023, 10:06 pm
Monster Jam roars back into Vancouver with massive trucks this winter
Monster Mutt Rottweiler (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Refuge Canada

Sat, December 9, 10:00am

Refuge Canada

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARTY CRUISE VANCOUVER 2023 | PARTY WITH SANTA

Sat, December 16, 8:00pm

CHRISTMAS BOAT PARTY CRUISE VANCOUVER 2023 | PARTY WITH SANTA

New Year's Eve Parq Gala 2024

Sun, December 31, 9:00pm

New Year's Eve Parq Gala 2024

New Wave New Year’s Eve 2024

Sun, December 31, 9:00pm

New Wave New Year’s Eve 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween may be a few months in the rearview, but gigantic beasts will soon roar back into Vancouver thanks to the return of Monster Jam this winter.

The family-friendly motorsports experience is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for three massive events from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt during the Vancouver Monster Jam Arena Championship Series West shows. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monster Jam (@monsterjam)

This iconic event began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association. The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds over 100 km per hour.

Drivers compete for points in the categories of Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing. The Arena Series West Champion will receive an automatic bid to the World Finals in Los Angeles this spring to compete for the World Champion title.

Monster Jam

Grave Digger (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

Fans will get to experience the Vancouver truck debut of Monster Mutt Rottweiler as well as returning favourites such as Grave Digger, Megalodon, and ThunderROARus.

There will also be Pit Party fan experience events on both Saturday and Sunday. Meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, enjoy family-friendly activities, and take photos with your favourite monster truck.

Monster Jam

Megalodon (Monster Jam/Feld Entertainment)

Monster Jam Vancouver

When: March 8 to 10, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop