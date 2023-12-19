A clothing-optional Polar "Bare" Swim dips into Surrey on New Year's Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Polar bear swimmers ready to take their New Year’s dip into the ocean to the next level can make their way to South Surrey for a unique event.

The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, is officially returning to Crescent Rock Beach on Monday, January 1.

What makes the plunge different than others around the region is that it’s clothing-optional. Though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

Don Pitcairn, South Surrey resident and president of Surrey’s United Naturists, shared in a post online that Polar Bare Plunge participants are encouraged to wear items like Santa Claus toques, body paint, and other accessories. He also recommends wearing footwear due to the rocks on the beach.

The 2024 Polar Bare Plunge is not an officially organized event, though typically draws dozens to 100 swimmers. It will take place at 1 pm by the Crescent Rock boulder located near the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue on the southern end of Crescent Beach.

Those looking for a more traditional polar bear swim in the area can dip over to White Rock for the annual Polar Bear Plunge, presented by the White Rock Rotary Club and Crescent Beach Search and Rescue.

Registration begins at 10:30 am and the swim begins at noon. Prizes for best costumes will also be awarded during the chilly event.

The Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is also returning this year with massive crowds expected at English Bay on January 1.

Polar Bare Plunge 2024

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free