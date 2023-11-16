The ultimate Cirque New Year's Eve 2024 party is happening at Science World

The countdown to the new year is on, and a massive Cirque-themed celebration is taking over Vancouver’s iconic Science World.

On Sunday, December 31, the illuminated False Creek landmark will be transformed into an elegant party sphere with three rooms of energetic music on two floors.

Cirque NYE is your opportunity to bring your loved ones together to raise a glass to the memories of 2023, and it’s the perfect way to start 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

There are going to be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them.

This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year!

Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long.

Cirque performance artists, including silk aerialists, contortionists, LED dancers, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more, will help get the party started. And make sure to come dressed to impress, as there is a strictly enforced semi-formal New Year’s Eve attire dress code for the gala.

It’s one of the most spectacular annual NYE events in the city, after all, and it’s presented by Daily Hive, Twisted.ca, Hollywood Promotions, and Elite Entertainment.

Tickets to this 19+ event sell out every year, so you’ll want to act fast. General admission starts at $80, and VIP tickets start at $95 (each includes a complimentary glass of champagne for the NYE toast). VIP-table packages are also available. You can purchase yours here.

If you choose the VIP option, you’ll get to enjoy access through an expedited entrance, a catered snack bar and a complimentary glass of champagne, an exclusive VIP bar with premium brands and express service, and access to the platinum lounge with comfortable seating areas.

Both VIP and regular ticketholders will get to experience the countdown to the new year and an epic balloon drop over both dance floors.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $80 – available online