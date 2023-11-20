EventsArtsDH Community Partnership

A loaded lineup of comedians is coming to the Vogue Theatre this winter

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Nov 20 2023, 10:25 pm
A loaded lineup of comedians is coming to the Vogue Theatre this winter
An all-star comedy showcase is coming to Vancouver this winter to help you shake off the seasonal blues.

The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre.

Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.

Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.

Archie has released four comedy albums, his own independently produced stand-up special Toxic But Safe and is the co-host of The Strictly Beloved Podcast.

Dino Archie

Dino Archie/Submitted

This year’s show will also feature acclaimed comedians Brent Morin (NBC’s Undatables and Netflix’s I am Brent Morin) and Ari Matti (2022 Winner of Seattle’s Internationally Comedy Competition).

Also performing during Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6 are Trixx, Laugh Factory’s Youtube Viral Legend, Aidan DeSousa, who has over 100 million views on social media, and additional special guests. DJ Icy Touch will also help to get the party started at the Vogue.

Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 6

When: January 20, 2024
Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.

