Ring in the new year with a FREE fireworks extravaganza in Whistler

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you.

North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages.

Head to Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas to see world-class athletes flipping and twisting through a burning ring of fire. You will even see Whistler Blackcomb Snow School’s finest pros bust out their best moves along with a live DJ.

Attendees will discover the legend of Spo7ez, a village shared by the Squamish Nation and the Lil’wat Nation, and take in a live performance by world champion hoop dancer Alex Wells.

The New Year’s Eve extravaganza, presented by Whistler-Blackcomb in partnership with the Resort Municipality of Whistler and Tourism Whistler, will wrap up at 9 pm with a stunning fireworks display.

Following its inaugural seasonal performance on December 31, Fire and Ice will take place every Sunday until March 10 at 7 pm at Skier’s Plaza in Whistler Village. However, organizers said that there is no show on January 21, 2024.

Guests are reminded to dress warmly and arrive early to make the most of the experience.

When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free