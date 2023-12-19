Taboo sex show returns to Vancouver in time for Valentine's season

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spinderella cut it up one time because Taboo is coming back to Vancouver and we’re about to talk about sex!

Taboo Productions’ Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 2 to 4. Get ready for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your love to the next level.

Formerly known as the Naughty But Nice Show, this year’s Taboo event will also feature the inaugural iWell Expo.

The iWell Expo is described as a “sensually empowering expo that will merge medical insights with midlife sexual wellness tips and essentials.”

Attendees will discover a variety of sexual wellness experts, including intimacy coaches, pelvic floor physiotherapists, and couples counsellors.

This year’s entertainment lineup has not yet been released, but past Taboo events have showcased world-famous penis painter Brent Ray Fraser, premier gender illusionist Symone, the Miss BumBum North America Contest, and acclaimed heels dance troupe Luminesque Dance.

And new to Taboo Vancouver is the tantalizing theme nights. The first 1,000 guests through the door on Glow Friday and Masquerade Saturday will receive complimentary themed items. Dressing up in themed attire is encouraged but not mandatory.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online