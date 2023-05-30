Science World's new immersive exhibit dives deep with a Hollywood legend (PHOTOS)

One of the greatest filmmakers of all time is the subject of a major new exhibition at Science World, and it promises to be a deep dive into his adventures.

“James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” opens under the dome on Friday, June 23, with guests discovering the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

Supported by Coca-Cola Canada, the epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

“People often don’t think of filmmaking as being part of science, technology, engineering, arts + design and math (STEAM) learning, but this exhibition highlights the impact these fields have on sharing stories,” said Kiki Kirkpatrick, exhibition curator at Science World, in a release.

“You have all the elements of STEAM coming together in this exhibition to share important stories that humans are still unravelling – from uncovering deep-sea ecosystems to learning about the technologies that enable us to share new environments with the world.”

“James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” features a recreation of a MIR submersible, the unique diving helmet he wore during the filming of The Abyss, and specimens collected on the Canada Walk of Fame inductee’s journey to the deepest parts of the ocean.

Titanic fans will also get a chance to see models, hand props and costumes from the beloved film including the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace and Jack’s sketches, which were drawn by Cameron himself.

Science World is also launching its Expo 86 Summer Capsule, with all funds raised from the colourful collection going to support the non-profit’s programming as well as its mission to expand STEAM learning.

When: June 23, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online