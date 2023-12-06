Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival, which is marking its 22nd year running, will take place from Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4, 2024, celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene.

Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

It’s a great way to explore Vancouver’s diverse flavours, discover hidden culinary gems, or simply revel in the joy of good food with friends.

The participating restaurants will be unveiled on January 9, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

This year’s festival will once again feature the Vancouver World Chef Exchange at a selection of MICHELIN recognized restaurants across the city. Talented chefs from around the world will team up with local chefs to work their magic and prepare truly one-of-a-kind collaborative dinners.

But that’s not all — from Saturday, January 20 to Sunday, January 28, foodies can also look forward to Street Food City outside the Vancouver Art Gallery (šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square). The 12th annual event will see the area come alive with the sizzling sounds and tempting aromas of local food trucks.

Plus, there are tons of ticketed events going on throughout the festival. The Sunset Dinner Cruise will take guests on a 2.5-hour journey with an indulgent buffet to enjoy as the magical Vancouver skyline sails by. You’ll get the views with every bite.

Dine Out also has some exciting event collaborations in store, including one with the Vancouver Aquarium, where you can dine in an underwater wonderland and savour a three-course meal featuring exquisitely fresh Turbot, locally sourced BC beef, delectable Ocean Mama prawns, and vegan options.

Additionally, the Royal Canadian Theatre Company and Sheraton Vancouver will come together to offer you a live evening or matinee show alongside a buffet-style meal full of culinary delights.

And for a very special night, Bacaro is offering a one-night-only, 5-course family-style dinner featuring Venetian-inspired creations by the Bacaro culinary team and exclusive wines from Visintini.

What’s more, if you’re travelling to Vancouver for the festival, you can snag a special offer: book a stay at a downtown Vancouver hotel via the Dine Out Vancouver website during the festival dates, and you’ll be gifted a $75 gift card per night (up to a maximum of three nights).

Feeling hungry? Be sure to stay tuned for the restaurant reveal on January 9! For more information about Dine Out Vancouver 2024, click here.

When: Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person