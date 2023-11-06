We might only be a few days into November, but the holiday vibes are in full swing. We’ve seen several seasonal menu announcements and experiences launch already, and one of the city’s favourites was right on time: Winterlust.

The magical winter-themed dome dining experience is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, including fluffy pillows and throws for extra coziness, and groups are invited to book ahead and come take part in the magic and offerings of the season.

Each dome fits six people and offers killer views, vibes, and the opportunity to control the music and temperature level. This means you can throw on the Mariah Carey holiday tunes anytime during your meal here.

The domes themselves are picture-perfect, and if you’re lucky, the eatery’s snow machine might be on to bring the snow-in-Vancouver vibes we don’t often get from Mother Nature.

H Tasting Lounge is known for going big when it comes to food and beverage in these domes, and this year is no different.

The domes can be booked for lunch and dinner.

It’s worth noting each reservation requires a minimum spend, but from personal experience, it’s easy to hit the limit with a full dome of hungry folks, especially if you’re checking out the drinks list.

Seasonal cocktails are officially up for order here, and in H Tasting Lounge fashion, each sip arrives in photo-worthy glassware with an exciting flavour profile and backstory about the inspiration behind it.

We’d urge folks to start with the housemade milk bun made with brown honey butter and other shareables for the table like the harvest squash salad, Albacore Tuna, seafood chowder, and our personal favourite, the grilled octopus in Thai coconut curry sauce.

When it comes to show-stopping fare, H Tasting Lounge has its signature certified Angus beef tomahawk as the centrepiece.

This offering is prepared tableside, making for the perfect photo-op and lead up to the inevitable meat coma coming your way when you order this.

The stunning dish arrives with red wine peppercorn jus, black truffle and tallow confit fingerling potatoes, and roasted heirloom carrots, too.

If you’re more on the seafood train, the West Coast Surg Platter is stunning and combines all the things we love to devour from the water.

Think Kombu steamed Dungeness crab, prawns, local mussels, and Manila clams.

If you haven’t experienced the domes before, the main thing to remember is to save room for dessert.

H Tasting Lounge pulled out all the stops for Winterlust this year, this is demonstrated by the break-it-yourself Chocolate Dome with another dessert offering inside.

Featuring Valrhona Manjari dark chocolate mousse, raspberries, devil’s food cake, pistachio moss, meringue mushrooms, chocolate twigs, and liquid nitrogen berries, this is a must-get if you have a sweet tooth.

As always, the restaurant’s signature doughnuts and cotton candy are up for order, too, among other sweet treats.

You can check out Winterlust now through February.

Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge



When: Now through February

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations