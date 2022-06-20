Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this summer

Summer has arrived and warmer weather is just around the corner. Let’s make the most of it by enjoying the litany of fun and fantastic events in and around Vancouver.

From Honda Celebration of Light to Fruit Beer Fest, outdoor movies and more, here are 49 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do in Summer

What: The continent’s largest dragon boat festival includes the highly anticipated international dragon boat races on False Creek and free concerts and cultural programming on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

The family-friendly event features performances by Vancouver indie rockers The Zolas, singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson, Squamish Nation performers Eagle Song Dancers, and Coast Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: National Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, June 21, and there are many events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver that you can check out.

The important day is to acknowledge the rich culture, heritage, and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, including the 10 first nations found in our region.

When: June 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various events around Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is hosting Summer Fest on Sunday, June 26 at the Shipyards. The free event is happening the day before Canadian Multiculturalism Day and is also celebrating multiculturalism in the mountains.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities, including free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready, because outdoor movies with Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share in Stanley Park are returning this summer. Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday on the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach to watch Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 23, 2022

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, VIP seating available online

What: Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo is an annual all-ages event that celebrates everything about old-school video games. Shop the vendor hall, take part in tournaments, enjoy live music and panels, and more. And yes there will be video games to play!

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

What: Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Look up at the night sky over English Bay during the final week of July 2022, as for the first time in two years, the Honda Celebration of Light will be taking to the skies again.

Along with the summertime tradition’s much-anticipated return, this will be a particularly special year for Metro Vancouver’s largest annual event as the festival will be marking its 30th anniversary.

Schedule and nations:

Saturday, July 23: Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks Wednesday, July 27: Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds

Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks Saturday, July 30: Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Where: English Bay, Vancouver

Cost: Free. Premium viewing areas and VIP lounge experiences are also available online.

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike. The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) on the longest mountain coaster in Canada. The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: June 3 until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema, hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, is open-air film series that will also feature music, DJs, and special guests each week.

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

When: Every Thursday from June 23 to August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: PNE Fairgoers will enjoy sensational performances this year including Pop, Rock, Country, and R&B as well as throwback 80s and 90s concerts. The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 20 in the PNE Amphitheatre.

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed August 29)

Time: Nightly at 8:30 pm

Where: The Fair at the PNE – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15. Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

What: An iconic Mount Pleasant motel is being transformed into a community space for art and social connection in Vancouver, and a huge block party is planned for its official opening weekend.

Vancouver Mural Fest’s City Centre Block Party, happening on June 25 and 26 at the City Centre Motor Hotel building at 2111 Main Street, features a lineup of free entertainment and activities, food trucks, an artist showcase, and more.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race will feature a free family ride followed by exciting pro cyclist racing on the 850-metre track and festival grounds stretching from BC Place to the Concord Community Park by Science World.

The event will feature a main stage, a DJ, artists, and race play-by-play. Attendees can also check out the obstacle courses, vendors, bike decorating, food trucks, mountain, and E-bike demos, prize draws, and more.

When: June 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Car-Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car-Free Day Vancouver will return on Saturday, August 20 in the West End, Saturday, August 27 on Main Street, and Saturday, September 10 on Commercial Drive.

In addition to the three Vancouver festivals, people can learn about the internationally-recognized movement in New Westminster on Saturday, August 6, and in North Vancouver on Saturday, September 17.

When: Various days

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

The Cup 2022 What: The Cup, formerly known as The Deighton Cup, takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 23. The day-long event is serving up live music and local art, delicious food and craft cocktails, and of course exciting derby action. Those with sophisticated styles can even enter a competition to win a huge cash prize. When: July 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online. Meowfest 2022 What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 20 at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The one-day fest is presented by catit and is part purrty, part trade show, and part adoption event all for a worthy cause. When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27 plus fees for ages 13 and up, $20 plus fees for ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and under. The first 100 readers will receive 10% off the ticket price using code DAILYHIVE10. Purchase online

Canada Day Celebrations

What: Canada Together is a celebration that has been planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. The festivities at Canada Place at Port of Vancouver feature delicious food, live entertainment, and fun for the whole family.

Check out the World Zone, Kid’s Zone, Canadian Forces Zone, and more activities throughout the day.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, Harbour Green Park, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and opportunities to learn more about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 12 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Start your Abbotsford Canada Day with a fun community parade along its main street, then head to Abbotsford Exhibition Park for a day-long family festival and community showcase with live entertainment, interactive play zones, multi-cultural-themed food truck festival, and more. The festivities wrap up with a fireworks finale.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: Parade starts at 11 am. Family Festival from 1 to 5 pm. Main stage entertainment from 1 to 10 pm. Fireworks finale at 10:15 pm

Where: Parade along Abbotsford’s main street; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Admission: Free

What: The City of Surrey‘s annual Canada Day event is taking place at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The day-long event features a huge concert lineup, amusement rides, a summer market and local Indigenous artisans, a kids zone, food trucks, and fireworks.

Surrey Canada Day also features an extensive lineup of Indigenous education, recognition, and cultural sharing. The Indigenous Village will be expanded to include the Siam Stage, which means “Respected Ones” in the Coast Salish language.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Shipyards Live is hosting North Vancouver’s Biggest Canada Day Celebration on July 1, with a lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy. The party kicks off at 12 noon with live music on two stages. There will also be an artisan vendor market, a beer garden, and a retro video dance party.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Burnaby will be hosting its new StreetFest on Central event on July 1 starting at 7 pm. Festivities in Civic Square, Central Boulevard, and Central Park will include children’s activities, a beer garden and food trucks, and award-winning entertainment. Plus there will be a massive fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2022

Time: 7 to 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park, Burnaby

Admission: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: BC Lions are continuing the CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they take on Toronto Argonauts on June 25, Hamilton Tiger-Cats on July 21, Saskatchewan Roughriders on August 26, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer as they take on the Montreal Alliance on June 24, the Scarborough Shooting Stars on July 1, Guelph Nighthawks on July 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular season continues with a number of games at BC Place this summer. Matchups include New England Revolution on June 26, Chicago Fire on July 23, Houston Dynamo on August 5, and LA Galaxy on September 14.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks.

Over 30 breweries have already been announced for Fruit Beer Fest, including local faves like 33 Acres Brewing, Container Brewing, Field House Brewing, Another Beer Co., House of Funk Brewing, Superflux, and Studio Brewing, including Vermont’s Hill Farmstead Brewery, Seattle’s MIRAGE and Fair Isle Brewing, and New York’s Equilibrium Brewery. More are being added in the lead-up to the big day.

The festival is being put on by West Craft Beer Supply, organizers of the popular Hopwired Festival.

When: August 13, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: August 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday)

Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

Tickets: Available online

What: Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street. The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more to choose from.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course, will see you put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, the space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

When: June 23 to August 7, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: from $18, purchase online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada, takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local arts displays, chef pop-ups, food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks to discover.

Toronto alt-rockers Bedouin Soundclash and Vancouver-based pop artist Titus Bank are slated for Saturday, July 9. Attendees on Sunday, July 10 will take in live performances by Montreal indie rock group, Half Moon Run and Nova Scotia DJ Skratch Bastid. Vancouver-based charitable organization Music Heals will also appear at the festival.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for general admission and $70 for VIP. A pre-sale two-day pass is available for $49; buy online

What: Surrey Fusion Festival, the largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

When: July 23 and 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: Select Thursdays this summer: June 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Carnaval del Sol’s 14th anniversary will feature live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, an artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor licensed area.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival.

When: July 8 to 10, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free on Friday night, $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A $15 Super Pas is also available. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is happening at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium on July 22 and 23. There will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

There will be performances, games, and a pearl judging contest where people can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop. Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival will also include a supercar display, a singing competition, and other activities.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free), purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 700 artists in 200 performances at 19 venues across the city. Artists include three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, acclaimed instrumental trio GoGo Penguin, and more.

Jazz lovers will also want to check out the Innovation Series at The Ironworks, Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series throughout the festival, as well as over 60 free events throughout the 10-day event.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: A three-week-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 21st-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 12 to July 3, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Ghosts of the Machine, an immersive multimedia exhibit at The Polygon Gallery, explores the relationships between humans, technology, and ecology.

Visitors to the Lower Lonsdale gallery will discover a new commission by Cease Wyss (Skwxwú7mesh) and works by Ho Tzu Nyen, Juliana Huxtable, Anne Duk Hee Jordan, Lu Yang, Skawennati, and Santiago Tamayo Soler.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm. Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover a Host Nations Pavillion, artisans and vendors, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

When: July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street.

Cost: Free

What: Squamish Constellation Festival, BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish. The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On July 9, enjoy performances by headliner Drake White as well as Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons.

On August 13, enjoy performances by headliner Sammy Rae & The Friends along with Rich Aucoin, Shawnee Kish, Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds, and Good Goin’.

When: July 9 and August 13, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 16 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites.

Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake, has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey