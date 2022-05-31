An iconic Mount Pleasant motel is being transformed into a community space for art and social connection in Vancouver, and a huge block party is planned for its official opening weekend.

Vancouver Mural Fest’s City Centre Block Party, happening on June 25 and 26 at the City Centre Motor Hotel building at 2111 Main St, features a lineup of free entertainment and activities, food trucks, an artist showcase, and more.

The weekend event will also unveil the festival’s largest mural to date.

VMF commissioned local artists Fiona Ackerman, KC Hall, and Joon Lee to provide the building with a full-wrap mural. The design covers over 30,000 square feet, and is said to be “a mirror of what the City Centre Artist Lodge aspires to be: artists discovering each others’ working processes, being pushed in unexpected directions, and working alongside each other to shape this city.”

The festival will use the former motel as the hub for its activities this summer, transforming the parking lot into an event space complete with a public stage for emerging artists, curators, and community partners.

The fun kicks off with the City Centre Block Party during the last weekend of June. Check out the free, all-ages entertainment, including open artist studios showcasing City Centre Artist Lodge tenants, a licensed bar and food trucks, DJs and more.

Drop by on Saturday to party with DJs Rhia Wellbelove, CostaBesta, Lucci and ele.oz. There will also be dance performances curated by Juan Duarte by Myah McCarthy, Chantelle Smoo, Bennett Tracz and Douglas Oliveria de Souza.

Viva Entertainment will be providing kids’ activities and the host for Saturday is Savannah Erasmus.

Then swing by on Sunday to enjoy a Drag Brunch and afternoon Tea Dance curated by Bye Felicia and hosted by Alma. Performers include Rogue, Ruby Starlight, Bibi SouPhresh, Batty B Banks, and PM, with DJs G-Luve, Easy Bake Coven, DJ Quest and Afro-G-Siac spinning the tunes.

Order from the brunch food trucks and treat yourself to one of the delicious cocktail specials.

You’ll also want to save the date for VMF 2022 happening from August 4 to 14. Discover 30 new murals in nine neighbourhoods, plus 10 days of free festivities at the City Centre building. More details on the festival’s programming will be announced closer to opening day.

In the meantime, download the VMF MOBILE APP to continue the VMF spirit year-round. Explore over 300 murals across the city and discover the many neighbourhoods that the artworks call home.

When: June 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: City Centre – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Kenneth Chan