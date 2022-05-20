Music lovers are gearing up for the return of the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer, and organizers are ensuring that the performances are accessible to everyone.

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival has unveiled its extensive Free Jazz Around Town for its 36th Anniversary event from June 25 to July 4.

It includes dozens of free shows on stages all over the city, including an exciting new festival venue on Granville Island. A full list of free events can be found online.

“We have lots to celebrate this year,” said Nina Horvath, executive director of the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society in a release. “We’ve programmed over 60 free shows with the best new artists and local jazz luminaries for music lovers to discover. We’re also excited about our new Ocean Art Works venue – it’s sure to be the hot spot of this year’s festival.”

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery, David Lam Park, Performance Works, Ocean Art Works, and The Ironworks throughout the 10-day event. There will also be a number of free events at various venues with the North Shore Jazz Series.

Two of the biggest free outdoor presentations — Georgia Stage and Sounds of Youth Stage at the Vancouver Art Gallery (June 25 to 26) and David Lam Park (July 2 to 3) — are expected to draw massive crowds for the free shows.

Some of the artists appearing at free performance venues include the 18-woman jazz ensemble Sister Jazz Orchestra at the Georgia Stage at Vancouver Art Gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sister Jazz Orchestra (@sister_jazz_orchestra)

Alt-folk pop-rock singer-songwriter Jasper Sloan Yip, playing David Lam Park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper Sloan Yip (@jaspersloanyip)

Vancouver blues rockers Terminal Station, performing at Ocean Art Works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terminal Station (@terminalstationblues)

And jazz trumpeter Giveton Gelin at Performance Works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giveton Gelin (@giveton)

There are over 700 artists, 200 performances, and 19 venues at the 2022 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, including the recently announced Innovation Series at The Ironworks, the Roundhouse Performance Centre, and the North Shore Jazz Series

Full event schedule details and tickets are available at coastaljazz.ca.

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

