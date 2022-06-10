Top 10 reasons to check out Squamish Constellation Festival this summer

One of the hottest music festivals in Canada is happening this summer in the heart of the Sea to Sky, and we have the rundown of everything you need to check out.

Squamish Constellation Festival (SCF), BC’s largest zero-waste fest, is happening from July 22 to 24 at Hendrickson Field in Squamish.

The festival is not only packed with amazing live music, but it will also be home to interactive art experiences, food trucks and drink vendors, artisan shopping, and more!

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now at constallationfest.ca.

And to help you plan your three days of fun, we’ve put together a checklist of the top 10 reasons to check out the Squamish Constellation Festival. Let’s go!

Epic headlining acts

Music lovers have lots to look forward to at SCF 2022! Headliners for the three-day extravaganza include JUNO Award-winning rockers July Talk, Grammy Award-nominated psychedelic-soul duo Black Pumas, and multi-Grammy and Juno Award-winner Sarah McLachlan.

Music for all tastes

There will be over 30 acclaimed and award-winning musical acts to enjoy during the weekend. Other performers taking the two, non-competing SCF stages in July include Canadian electro-pop singer Lights, BC pop star Jessia, Indigenous performing arts group The Coastal Wolfpack, and R&B singer-songwriter Jarvis Church.

Food and drinks to keep you refreshed

Foodies will definitely want to add SCF to their summer menu. There will be a selection of delicious food trucks to choose from, and local-craft beverages and BC wine will also be served.

Camping under the stars

For the first time in festival history, there will be a limited number of on-site tent/van camping spots. Reserve yours to enjoy a weekend surrounded by nature and a five-minute walk to the live music.

Free Shuttles to and from the festival

Getting to and from SCF has never been easier! Guests can hop on the free shuttle going to and from Vancouver and Whistler. There will also be local shuttles for those needing to pop into town and back to the festival grounds.

Free Bike Valet

Those arriving on two wheels are in luck! SCF’s free bike valet team will ensure that your ride is cared for while you dance the days away.

Help create a massive mural

Paintillio, Canada’s largest paint-by-number outfit, will be at SCF to lead the attendees in creating a huge, one-of-a-kind, paint-by-numbers mural spotlighting everything that makes Squamish special.

The festival will also have art installations as well as activities for the little artists in your group to enjoy.

Visit BC’s first “weed garden”

A cannabis consumption site will be in place at this summer’s SCF, the first “weed garden” in BC.

Shop the artisan market

SCF is showcasing a variety of vendors and makers with gorgeous jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle specialties from across the province. Don’t miss your opportunity to pick up something new to wear during the weekend.

Explore everything that Squamish has to offer

Make sure to take a moment to discover all the hidden gems that the area has to offer. Just one example is the Sea-to-Sky Gondola, just a moment away from the SCF site and offering year-round outdoor adventure.

When: July 22 to 24, 2022

Where: Hendrickson Field — Squamish, BC

Tickets: Available online