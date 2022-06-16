Sneak peek of the vendors at Metro Vancouver's Bubble Tea Festival
The long-awaited Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival is nearly upon us and we’re getting excited.
After being postponed for two years, this shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to finally happen this summer in Metro Vancouver.
On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.
Dished was able to get a bit of sneak preview of some of the event’s featured vendors, which will include some of the city’s best bubble tea spots as well as treats to pair with them.
Here are a few of the vendors you can expect to find at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival.
- Truedan – Master of Brown Sugar Drinks
- Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea
- Sago Togo Bubble Tea
- Myst Asian Fusion
- Taco Tagre Vietnamese Inspired Street Tacos
- Memory Corner Taiwanese Cuisine
- Tokyo Katsu-Sand
- Teatao Fine Tea
- Chatime Bubble Tea
- Luroufan Tasty
- Nam Dae Moon Rice Cake
- Kurotaki Bubble Tea House
- Bubble Tea Zoo
- T-Fresh Taiwanese Desserts
There will be even more vendors announced closer to the event date.
Tickets to the festival are available exclusively through Fantuan Delivery.
When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free)
With files from Hanna McLean.