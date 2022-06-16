FoodFood Events

Sneak peek of the vendors at Metro Vancouver's Bubble Tea Festival

Jun 16 2022, 11:45 pm
The long-awaited Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival is nearly upon us and we’re getting excited.

After being postponed for two years, this shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to finally happen this summer in Metro Vancouver.

On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

Dished was able to get a bit of sneak preview of some of the event’s featured vendors, which will include some of the city’s best bubble tea spots as well as treats to pair with them.

Here are a few of the vendors you can expect to find at the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival.

 

There will be even more vendors announced closer to the event date.

Tickets to the festival are available exclusively through Fantuan Delivery.

Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022

When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free)

With files from Hanna McLean.

