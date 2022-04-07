Theatre Under The Stars announces lineup for 2022 summer season

A beloved Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer for the first time in two years.

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) announced today that their 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

According to TUTS Board President Patrick Roberge, the theatre company is looking forward to bringing people back together to enjoy the collective experience of live theatre.

“After a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back our cherished TUTS community to Malkin Bowl, carrying on the annual tradition of spectacular theatre in our magical outdoor setting,” said Roberge in a release.

Something Rotten! transports audiences back in time to witness the birth of the world’s first musical. Set in the streets of Elizabethan England, the production is filled with hilarious moments and colourful song-and-dance numbers that poke fun at everything that fans love about Broadway.

Three-time Jessie Richardson Award-winner Rachel Peake is directing TUTS’ Something Rotten! See if you can spot the melodic and choreographic references to iconic musicals such as West Side Story, South Pacific, and Les Misérables during the show.

Those needing more rock and roll in their theatre experience will want to make plans for We Will Rock You. Set 300 years in the future, the musical tells the story of two misfits, Galileo and Scaramouche, fighting for freedom against the sinister leader Killer Queen.

The jukebox musical features over 20 hits from Queen’s timeless songbook, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” and “Another One Bites the Dust.” We Will Rock You is directed by Saccha Dennis, who performed on the first US national tour of the show and was most recently seen on stage in the hit musical Come From Away.

TUTS’ two-show subscription packs are on sale until May 18, and early bird single tickets go on sale starting on May 24. For more information and to purchase, visit tuts.ca.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online