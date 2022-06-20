FoodEventsArtsSummerFood EventsDH Community Partnership

Surrey Fusion Festival returns for massive FREE two-day event this July

Surrey Fusion Festival returns for massive FREE two-day event this July
Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted
The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia has announced its return to live celebrations this summer in Metro Vancouver.

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and food, and has dozens of cultural pavilions to discover.

The popular event also features a huge lineup of entertainment to enjoy throughout the weekend.

“On behalf of Council, I am thrilled to invite residents back to Holland Park to experience the ultimate celebration of food, music, and culture at Surrey’s Fusion Festival,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “This great summer event is an opportunity for all to explore the world through live entertainment, workshops, and delicious food. A special thank you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for your stalwart support over the past 15 years.”

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2022 theme of “CommUNITY” will be on full display at over 40 cultural pavilions. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

The list of local, national, and international headliners will be a hit with fans of all music genres. Surrey R&B duo and JUNO-nominees MANILA GREY and JUNO-winning rapper and host Shad will headline on Saturday.

Indian-Punjabi singer and Brit Asia TV Music Award-winner Sharry Mann and Surrey-based and internationally-acclaimed artist Zora Randhawa will headline on Sunday.

Other popular performers on the bill include XL the Band, Babylung, Golosa La Orquesta, Balaklava Blues, Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz, Sadé Awele, Serengeti, Mattmac, Yvonne Kushe, and Luv Randhawa.

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

There will be four musical stages, two dance stages, and a kid’s stage to check out, as well as dance lessons, workshops, amusement rides, and dance battles. And, of course, there will be lots of delicious foods to eat.

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival/Submitted

Surrey Fusion Fest will also feature an Indigenous Village and marketplace, and a new Cultural Cooking Arena where Surrey youth will compete in cooking competitions.

Surrey Fusion Festival 2022

When: July 23 and 24, 2022
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: FREE entry

With files from Hanna McLean

