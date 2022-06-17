National Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, June 21, and there are many events and activities happening in Metro Vancouver that you can check out.

The important day is to acknowledge the rich culture, heritage, and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, including the 10 first nations found in our region.

To help you get inspired and informed about the Indigenous peoples of Canada and here locally, here are five National Indigenous Peoples Day events to discover around Metro Vancouver.

What: A three-week-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival draws over 20,000 attendees each year and continues its 21st-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: Now until July 3, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The District of West Vancouver commemorates this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day with a day full of activities at Ambleside Park. Attendees will experience Indigenous artists sharing traditional art forms with the community. The interactive art workshops include traditional storytelling, wool weaving, wood carving, and more.

When: June 21, 2022

Time: 3:30 to 8 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Burnaby is hosting a community celebration at Edmonds Park and Plaza in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. The family-friendly event will feature storytelling with Squamish Nation Elder Kultsia Barb Wyss and Haida educator and author Kung Jaadee, performances from Tsleil-Waututh Warriors and Salish Thunderbirds, an Indigenous artisan market, and more.

When: June 21, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Edmonds Park and Plaza – 7433 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Spakwus Slolem elders and youth of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) will be performing at the Kitsilano Showboat on National Indigenous Peoples Day. The group presents songs and dances of yesterday as well as today at a variety of events including cultural festivals, school performances, and private events. Part of Kitsilano Showboat’s 87th anniversary.



When: June 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Kitsilano Showboat – 2300 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Surrey event is hosted by Semiahmoo, Kwantlen, and Katzie First Nations, and includes cultural sharing through art, music, storytelling, and dance. Special guests include Candace “Brown Bear Woman” Hill Trevena, JB the First Lady, The Wild Moccasin Dancers, and more. There will also be a community BBQ from 5 to 7 pm.

When: June 21, 2022

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free