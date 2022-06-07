First-ever Ambleside Music Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

A brand-new festival is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer for an epic three days of live music — and tickets go on sale this week.

The inaugural Ambleside Music Festival, presented by GSL Group, will take place from August 12 to 14 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and boasts two stages packed with international stars and local favourites.

Early bird tickets for this year’s festival go on sale at amblesidefestival.com on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambleside Music Festival (@ambleside.music)

You might also like: Here are all the concerts you can see at Car-Free Day Surrey this weekend

Vancouver Pride unveils massive lineup of summer events for 2022 festival (PHOTOS)

Cécile McLorin Salvant is ready to connect with Vancouver jazz fans

Headliners for the seaside celebration of music include punk rock legends The Offspring, who have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits including “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)”, “Come Out and Play,” and “Original Prankster.”

Also headlining at Ambleside Music Festival 2022 are beloved BC indie rockers Mother Mother, JUNO Award-winning pop-rock band Marianas Trench, and JUNO Award-winning indie-pop group Walk Off The Earth.

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring a festival to Ambleside Park this summer,” said Graham S. Lee, GSL Group president and CEO in a press release. “We believe that the Ambleside Music Festival will offer something for everyone and will become an important mainstay of the community for years to come.

“Our vision is to make West Vancouver and the Ambleside Music Festival a key destination and calendar highlight for music on Canada’s West Coast.”

Other exciting artists taking to the two stages in August include Charlotte Cardin, Grandson, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jon and Roy, Ria Mae, Tokyo Police Club, Scott Helman, Valley, Hannah Georgas, The Blue Stones and Virginia To Vegas.

Attendees will also enjoy performances by Aiden Ayers, Cartel Madras, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Jesse Roper, Texas King, The Darcys, Little Destroyer and Tim Atlas, and more to be announced.

Music enthusiasts can keep their dancing energy up by visiting the elevated food and beverage vendors available on-site.

General admission and VIP packages go on sale starting today, with Early Bird General Admission Weekend Adult Passes available for $245 per person and Early Bird General Admission Children’s Passes (ages six to 12) on sale for $122.50 per child.

Early Bird VIP Weekend Packages are available for $525 per person and include a private VIP entrance, exclusive access to a VIP lounge that features an elevated viewing area with plenty of shade, complimentary snacks and light meals, private bar access with premium beverage selections (19+ ID required), and dedicated washrooms.

For every ticket sold to Ambleside Music Festival, GSL Group will plant one tree through One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that assists in replenishing BC forests that have been damaged by recent forest fires and natural disasters.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: Ambleside Park — West Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird tickets available online starting Tuesday, June 7 at 9 am