EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Here are the official dates for Car Free Day festivals in Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 17 2022, 5:25 pm
Here are the official dates for Car Free Day festivals in Vancouver this summer
Car-Free Day Vancouver/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Voices of Virago Nation: A Docu-Strip

Tue, June 21, 7:00pm

The Voices of Virago Nation: A Docu-Strip
Monthly Showcase | Live Stand-Up Comedy

Fri, June 24, 8:00pm

Monthly Showcase | Live Stand-Up Comedy
Canada Day Latin Boat Party Vancouver 2022

Fri, July 1, 3:00pm

Canada Day Latin Boat Party Vancouver 2022
Canada Day Yacht Party Vancouver 2022

Fri, July 1, 8:00pm

Canada Day Yacht Party Vancouver 2022

Vancouver’s ever-popular Car Free Day is returning for its first full summer of live events since 2019, and the dates have been revealed!

The massive street festivals are happening in several of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods, and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car Free Day: Commercial Drive/Facebook

Car Free Day Vancouver will return on the following dates at the following locations:

  • Saturday, August 20 in the West End
  • Saturday, August 27 on Main Street
  • Saturday, September 10 on Commercial Drive

Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle, carshare or take transit to get to the festivities.

Car Free Day on Denman Street in Vancouver's West End (Percy/Flickr)

Car Free Day Vancouver: Denman (Percy/Flickr)

Additional details on Car Free Day Vancouver street festivals will be released closer to the events, including exact locations and concert performers.

Previous years had thousands of people pack each of the neighbourhoods for the day-long events.

car-free day june 15

Car Free Vancouver: Main Street/Facebook

In 2020 due to the pandemic, Car Free Days held a virtual celebration with activities ranging from live-streamed concerts, audio tours, and scavenger hunts. Last year organizers held a month-long fest made up of small events throughout Vancouver.

Car Free Days are happening in six Metro Vancouver communities this summer. In addition to the three Vancouver festivals, people can learn about the internationally-recognized movement in New Westminster on Saturday, August 6, and in North Vancouver on Saturday, September 17.

Surrey recently hosted its first Car Free Day festival earlier in June. The popular family attraction included a breakdance competition, food vendors, and concerts by such artists as Ashleigh Ball and NADUH.

Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day Surrey (Daniel Chai/Daily Hive)

For more information on upcoming Car Free Days, visit carfree.ca.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.