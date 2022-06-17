Vancouver’s ever-popular Car Free Day is returning for its first full summer of live events since 2019, and the dates have been revealed!

The massive street festivals are happening in several of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods, and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car Free Day Vancouver will return on the following dates at the following locations:

Saturday, August 20 in the West End

Saturday, August 27 on Main Street

Saturday, September 10 on Commercial Drive

Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle, carshare or take transit to get to the festivities.

Additional details on Car Free Day Vancouver street festivals will be released closer to the events, including exact locations and concert performers.

Previous years had thousands of people pack each of the neighbourhoods for the day-long events.

In 2020 due to the pandemic, Car Free Days held a virtual celebration with activities ranging from live-streamed concerts, audio tours, and scavenger hunts. Last year organizers held a month-long fest made up of small events throughout Vancouver.

Car Free Days are happening in six Metro Vancouver communities this summer. In addition to the three Vancouver festivals, people can learn about the internationally-recognized movement in New Westminster on Saturday, August 6, and in North Vancouver on Saturday, September 17.

Surrey recently hosted its first Car Free Day festival earlier in June. The popular family attraction included a breakdance competition, food vendors, and concerts by such artists as Ashleigh Ball and NADUH.

For more information on upcoming Car Free Days, visit carfree.ca.