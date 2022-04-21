The hit Broadway musical Come From Away is coming to Vancouver this summer, and tickets are going on sale next month!

Broadway Across Canada has announced that tickets for the critically-acclaimed and fan-favourite musical will go on sale on Monday, May 2 at 10 am online. Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster.

If you are an American Express customer, you can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets from April 26 to 27.

Come From Away will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from August 16 to 28. The musical is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Come From Away‘s story of cultures clashing, uneasiness turning into trust, and gratitude growing into enduring friendships has charmed audiences all over the world. And this summer, it’s Vancouver’s turn to experience the Broadway hit.

Musical fans will also want to get tickets for Hamilton, running at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from May 24 to June 19. Then save the date for when Jesus Christ Superstar takes over the QE from November 15 to 20.

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.