All 69 things you can eat at Carnaval del Sol in Vancouver this July
Vancouver’s biggest three-day Latin American festival Carnaval del Sol is returning this summer.
The event, which runs from July 8 to 10 this year, features live music, art, dance, sports, poetry, and, oh yes, plenty of food.
Carnaval del Sol is the Pacific Northwest’s biggest Latin American festival and is a great way to spend some time in the sun while enjoying Latin culture and cuisine.
The festivities will take place in a new location this year at Jonathan Rogers Park and you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.
Here are all the things you can look forward to eating during Carnaval del Sol 2022.
Blend Bubble Tea
- Pina colada in coconut
- Lemon berry sangria senoral
- Chamango
- Brown sugar horchata milk tea
- Watermelon chamoy
- Bananos calados bao
- Tres leche bao
- Churro mini bao
- Carnaval del bao
- Chamoy pineapple
Casa de Nata (Portuguese bakery)
- Portuguese custard tarts
- Shrimp patties
- Cod cakes
- Biffana (pork) sandwiches
La Cacelora
- Patacones (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
- Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
- Chorizo and Morcilla Plate
- Raspados
- Sancocho
- Arepa (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
- Perro Caliente Colombian
La Tiendita de Valentina
- Mangonada
- Sandia on the beach/bebida de Sandia
- Tostilocos/Dorilocos
- Chocobanano pincho
- Chocosandia
- Mango en flor
- Jicalita/Pepino loco
- Fruta preparada
- Sandia loca
- Paletas de sabores
Machete Mexican and Healthy Foods
- Mexican esquites (Mexican street corn salad)
- Ancestral Mexican drinks
- Gluten-free baking
- Fruit bowls
- Chips and salsas
- Gorditas (meat, vegetarian)
Munchu Picchu
- Lomo Saltado
- Tallarin Saltado
- Chicharron with yam fries
- Salchipollo
- Ají de Gallina
- Papa Rellena
- Peruvian wings with fries
- Empanadas
- Jalea Mixta
- Causa de pollo
- Alfajores
- Chicha morada
- Inka Kola
- Maracuya
Patricia Haigh
- Bunuelos fried
- Fried plantain
- Jamaican patties
- Elote (Mexican street corn)
- Ginger beer
- Sorrel (non-alcoholic beverage)
- Jerk chicken wings
Sabroso foods
- Almojabanas
- Buñuelos
- Pandebono
- Maduritos
- Platanitos
- Yuquitas
- Smoothies
- Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
Viva Chile
- Empanadas (meat, chicken, vegetarian)
Whata Food Services
- Sugar cane juice
- Beef and cheese pastel
- La Taqueria
- Tasty Venture Ltd.
- Unions Latin Food
- Mr. Pretzels
Carnaval del Sol 2022
When: July 8 from 4:30 to 10 pm; July 9 and 10 from 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Price: From $11; buy online
With files from Hanna McLean