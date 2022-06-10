FoodFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & Deals

All 69 things you can eat at Carnaval del Sol in Vancouver this July

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jun 10 2022, 11:15 pm
@lataqueria/Instagram | @blendbbt/Instagram

Vancouver’s biggest three-day Latin American festival Carnaval del Sol is returning this summer.

The event, which runs from July 8 to 10 this year, features live music, art, dance, sports, poetry, and, oh yes, plenty of food.

Carnaval del Sol is the Pacific Northwest’s biggest Latin American festival and is a great way to spend some time in the sun while enjoying Latin culture and cuisine.

The festivities will take place in a new location this year at Jonathan Rogers Park and you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carnaval Del Sol (@carnavaldelsol.ca)

Here are all the things you can look forward to eating during Carnaval del Sol 2022.

Blend Bubble Tea

  • Pina colada in coconut
  • Lemon berry sangria senoral
  • Chamango
  • Brown sugar horchata milk tea
  • Watermelon chamoy
  • Bananos calados bao
  • Tres leche bao
  • Churro mini bao
  • Carnaval del bao
  • Chamoy pineapple

Casa de Nata (Portuguese bakery)

  • Portuguese custard tarts
  • Shrimp patties
  • Cod cakes
  • Biffana (pork) sandwiches
carnaval del sol

Photo: Pedro Aplauso Studios

La Cacelora

  • Patacones (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
  • Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
  • Chorizo and Morcilla Plate
  • Raspados
  • Sancocho
  • Arepa (beef, chicken, vegetarian)
  • Perro Caliente Colombian

La Tiendita de Valentina

  • Mangonada
  • Sandia on the beach/bebida de Sandia
  • Tostilocos/Dorilocos
  • Chocobanano pincho
  • Chocosandia
  • Mango en flor
  • Jicalita/Pepino loco
  • Fruta preparada
  • Sandia loca
  • Paletas de sabores
carnaval del sol

Photo: Marcos Badra

Machete Mexican and Healthy Foods

  • Mexican esquites (Mexican street corn salad)
  • Ancestral Mexican drinks
  • Gluten-free baking
  • Fruit bowls
  • Chips and salsas
  • Gorditas (meat, vegetarian)

Munchu Picchu

  • Lomo Saltado
  • Tallarin Saltado
  • Chicharron with yam fries
  • Salchipollo
  • Ají de Gallina
  • Papa Rellena
  • Peruvian wings with fries
  • Empanadas
  • Jalea Mixta
  • Causa de pollo
  • Alfajores
  • Chicha morada
  • Inka Kola
  • Maracuya

Patricia Haigh

  • Bunuelos fried
  • Fried plantain
  • Jamaican patties
  • Elote (Mexican street corn)
  • Ginger beer
  • Sorrel (non-alcoholic beverage)
  • Jerk chicken wings
carnaval del sol

Photo: Marcos Badra

Sabroso foods

  • Almojabanas
  • Buñuelos
  • Pandebono
  • Maduritos
  • Platanitos
  • Yuquitas
  • Smoothies
  • Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)

Viva Chile

  • Empanadas (meat, chicken, vegetarian)

Whata Food Services

  • Sugar cane juice
  • Beef and cheese pastel

 

Some other confirmed vendors for 2022 include the following:
  • La Taqueria
  • Tasty Venture Ltd.
  • Unions Latin Food
  • Mr. Pretzels

Carnaval del Sol 2022

When: July 8 from 4:30 to 10 pm; July 9 and 10 from 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Price: From $11; buy online

With files from Hanna McLean

