Vancouver’s biggest three-day Latin American festival Carnaval del Sol is returning this summer.

The event, which runs from July 8 to 10 this year, features live music, art, dance, sports, poetry, and, oh yes, plenty of food.

Carnaval del Sol is the Pacific Northwest’s biggest Latin American festival and is a great way to spend some time in the sun while enjoying Latin culture and cuisine.

The festivities will take place in a new location this year at Jonathan Rogers Park and you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

Here are all the things you can look forward to eating during Carnaval del Sol 2022.

Blend Bubble Tea

Pina colada in coconut

Lemon berry sangria senoral

Chamango

Brown sugar horchata milk tea

Watermelon chamoy

Bananos calados bao

Tres leche bao

Churro mini bao

Carnaval del bao

Chamoy pineapple

Casa de Nata (Portuguese bakery)

Portuguese custard tarts

Shrimp patties

Cod cakes

Biffana (pork) sandwiches

La Cacelora

Patacones (beef, chicken, vegetarian)

Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)

Chorizo and Morcilla Plate

Raspados

Sancocho

Arepa (beef, chicken, vegetarian)

Perro Caliente Colombian

La Tiendita de Valentina

Mangonada

Sandia on the beach/bebida de Sandia

Tostilocos/Dorilocos

Chocobanano pincho

Chocosandia

Mango en flor

Jicalita/Pepino loco

Fruta preparada

Sandia loca

Paletas de sabores

Machete Mexican and Healthy Foods

Mexican esquites (Mexican street corn salad)

Ancestral Mexican drinks

Gluten-free baking

Fruit bowls

Chips and salsas

Gorditas (meat, vegetarian)

Munchu Picchu

Lomo Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

Chicharron with yam fries

Salchipollo

Ají de Gallina

Papa Rellena

Peruvian wings with fries

Empanadas

Jalea Mixta

Causa de pollo

Alfajores

Chicha morada

Inka Kola

Maracuya

Patricia Haigh

Bunuelos fried

Fried plantain

Jamaican patties

Elote (Mexican street corn)

Ginger beer

Sorrel (non-alcoholic beverage)

Jerk chicken wings

Sabroso foods

Almojabanas

Buñuelos

Pandebono

Maduritos

Platanitos

Yuquitas

Smoothies

Empanadas (beef, chicken, vegetarian)

Viva Chile

Empanadas (meat, chicken, vegetarian)

Whata Food Services

Sugar cane juice

Beef and cheese pastel

Some other confirmed vendors for 2022 include the following:

La Taqueria

Tasty Venture Ltd.

Unions Latin Food

Mr. Pretzels

When: July 8 from 4:30 to 10 pm; July 9 and 10 from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Price: From $11; buy online

With files from Hanna McLean