May 26 2022, 8:04 pm
The full lineup for this summer's Red Truck Concert Series has been revealed
@truckstopconcertseries/Instagram
Vancouver is going to be rocking all summer long with the return of Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series. And to help you plan your live music schedule, the official lineup for 2022 has been announced.

The brewery, located at 295 East 1st Avenue, will be hosting a roster of diverse local and international talent on June 11, July 9, and August 13. And tickets are on sale now.

Add mouthwatering food and delicious drinks to the mix and you have the recipe for the perfect day out with friends.

LA alt-rockers MAGIC GIANT headline Saturday, June 11. The trio has performed on The Today Show and at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and has also amassed 100 million streams. They are joined by The Boom Booms, Tanika Charles, Frankiie the Band & Sweet Soul Gospel Choir.

MAGIC GIANT

MAGIC GIANT/Facebook

On Saturday, July 9, enjoy a live performance by headliner country star Drake White, whose latest album, The Optimystic, was released earlier this spring. Sacha, Kadooh, Danielle Ryan, and The New Shackletons will also be performing throughout the day.

Drake White

Drake White/Facebook

The Truck Stop Concert Series 2022 wraps up on Saturday, August 13 with a headline set by Sammy Rae & The Friends. The band has sold out clubs across the US and Sammy Rae was named an artist to watch in 2022 by the Boston Globe and NPR. The day’s lineup also includes Rich Aucoin, Shawnee Kish, Alex Little & The Suspicious Minds, and Good Goin’.

Sammy Rae and The Friends

Sammy Rae Music/Facebook

Tickets for all Truck Stop Concert Series shows are available via Eventbrite.

Truck Stop Concert Series

When: Saturday, June 11, Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, August 13, 2022
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

