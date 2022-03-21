FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

A Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 21 2022, 6:59 pm
A Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver
Courtesy of Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience
A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure that you can experience in Vancouver starting this summer.

Coming to a secret location on August 31 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

Courtesy of Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

The immersive experience is brought to us by the organizers behind Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown Christmas pop-up bars as well as the ongoing The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience and the upcoming Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan Inspired Bar.

Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

Courtesy of Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

This entire captivating experience will take about 90 minutes. This brand-new Beauty And The Beast adventure is inviting you to “be our guest,” so book your tickets today!

Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

Courtesy of Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

The Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience

When: August 31, 2022, to January 2023
Where: Secret Location in Vancouver
Price: Early Bird pricing is $35 per person; purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
