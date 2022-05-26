The longest mountain coaster in Canada is reopening in Metro Vancouver next month, just in time for the start of summer.

Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is opening for its 2022 season on Friday, June 3, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

Eagle Coaster first opened in 2021 and offers a limited number of ride slots per hour each day.

The attraction starts at $32 for one ride and $55 for two rides for ages 8 and up, with the single rider required to be at least 124 cm (4’1″) tall. Tickets include a ride up on the chairlift.

Young children between the ages of three and eight must ride on the lap of an accompanying adult, must be at least 96 cm (3′ 2″) tall, and must be no taller than the driver’s shoulders. The adult who a passenger rides with must be a minimum of 16 years old.

In the event of Eagle Coaster closure due to heavy rain, Cypress Mountain’s guest services team will contact ticket holders to reschedule their ride date.

When: June 3 until September 5, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions, purchase online

With files from Kenneth Chan and Vincent Plana