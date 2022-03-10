FoodFood EventsFood News

Richmond Night Market to feature 500+ international food items

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 10 2022, 8:16 pm
Richmond Night Market to feature 500+ international food items
sen yang/Shutterstock | Stormy Night/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Lazy Gourmet

Breakfast and Brunch, Desserts

The Lazy Gourmet
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku

The dates are set and the theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season next month.

The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened its vendor registration.

In addition to that, an opening date for this year’s celebration has been posted. Organizers have revealed the grand opening is slated to take place on April 29, 2022.

Last year the market’s opening was postponed until July 2021. A reduced capacity and a smaller venue were also implemented at last year’s event.

In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market typically ran from early May into October.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

More details on the 2022 season are to come, stay tuned.

Richmond Night Market 2022

When: April 29 to October 10, 2022

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT