Richmond Night Market to feature 500+ international food items

The dates are set and the theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season next month. The event, which notes that it’s the largest night market in North America, has recently opened its vendor registration.

In addition to that, an opening date for this year’s celebration has been posted. Organizers have revealed the grand opening is slated to take place on April 29, 2022.

Last year the market’s opening was postponed until July 2021. A reduced capacity and a smaller venue were also implemented at last year’s event.

