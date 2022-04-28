Honda Celebration of Light 2022 participating countries announced

Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

Look up at the night sky over English Bay during the final week of July 2022, as for the first time in two years, the Honda Celebration of Light will be taking to the skies again.

Along with the summertime tradition’s much-anticipated return, this will be a particularly special year for Metro Vancouver’s largest annual event, as the festival, originally known as the Benson & Hedges Symphony of Fire, will be marking its 30th anniversary.

“It’s always a momentous occasion when hundreds of thousands of people can experience something as magical as the Honda Celebration of Light. However, this occasion will be especially meaningful as we return to light up the sky after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic,” said Michael McNight, co-chair of the non-for-profit Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.

“So, we encourage the people of Vancouver, the province and this country to treat this as an opportunity to come out and truly celebrate this spectacular event.”

During a press conference this morning, organizers of the Honda Celebration of Light announced the three participating fireworks companies and the countries they will each represent in the fireworks competition.

Kicking off this year’s fireworks will be Japan 🇯🇵 on Saturday, July 23, followed by Canada 🇨🇦 on Wednesday, July 27, and Spain 🇪🇸 on Saturday, July 30.

Akariya Fireworks, representing Japan, is a festival favourite, having previously won the Honda Celebration of Light twice in 2014 and 2017. Canada will be represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks, a division of Yukon Pyrotechnicians, while Spain will be represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana.

The Spanish fireworks company was founded in 1860 and is one of the most awarded companies in Spain.

More than just fireworks

Each year’s three-night fireworks festival attracts over a million people to the beaches, parks, and seawall surrounding English Bay, where the fireworks are launched from an offshore barge. The nightly fireworks shows start at 10 pm sharp, and last for 25 minutes each night.

Speakers at English Bay Beach will play the simulcast of the music synchronized to the fireworks, but for those who are watching from other locations, the music can also be heard on radio stations The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

As a pre-fireworks warmup for spectators who arrive at beaches and parks early, this year’s festival will also feature the return of the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.

The evening of Wednesday, July 27, will also see a double air show, as the Canadian Snowbirds team will be returning to perform their formation flyovers at English Bay.

As usual, food trucks and various premium viewing areas VIP lounge experiences will also be a feature each night. Tickets for the premium experiences go on pre-sale starting today.

Organizers were forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic.

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver