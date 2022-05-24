Get your favourite snacks and coziest blankets ready, because outdoor movie season is upon us! And this summer there’s a new weekly film night you can catch in the heart of The Shipyards District.

The Polygon Gallery has announced Deckchair Cinema, launching on June 23 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature live music and special guests each week.

This year’s Deckchair Cinema lineup is as follows:

June 23: Carts of Darkness

June 30: Cleo from 5 to 7

July 7: Persepolis

July 14: Smoke Signals

July 21: Enter The Dragon

July 28: Hairspray (1988)

August 4: Summer of Soul

August 11: Paprika

Attendees are invited to bring blankets and low chairs to the film screenings on Cates Deck in front of The Polygon Gallery. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and films begin at sundown. Entry is by donation.

Arrive early to enjoy music by some of the city’s best DJs starting at 7 pm. There will also be a concession with snacks and refreshments for purchase, as well as drinks provided by local wineries and breweries.

The Polygon Gallery is also hosting “Kids First on Cates Deck” every Sunday from June 26 to August 21. Families are invited to explore the gallery by donation as part of its summer programming series The Polygon Outside and join expert art gallery educators for some family-friendly crafts and activities.

When: Every Thursday from June 23 to August 11, 2022

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

