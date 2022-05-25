The PNE Fair has dropped its full 2022 summer concert lineup

The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 20 to September 5, and music fans in Vancouver will definitely want to visit this year.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the line-up for this year’s Summer Night Concerts, and it features an exciting mix of music legends and diverse genres.

Whether you’re into rock anthems, pop singalongs, or country ballads, there’s something for all PNE Fairgoers to enjoy.

“We are pleased to present a concert series that reflects the wide variety of musical tastes of the PNE fairgoers,” said PNE Creative Director Patrick Roberge in a release. “This year’s lineup really has something for everyone, and we know the artists are excited to perform at this year’s Fair.”

The B-52s kick things off on August 20 with their Farewell Tour performance, so get ready for a visit to the “Love Shack”!

A number of iconic Canadian artists will take the stage at The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre, including Blue Rodeo, Bachman Cummings, and the Barenaked Ladies with special guest Kim Mitchell.

No matter when your high school years were, you’ll get a chance to relive the good times through concerts by Nelly, TLC & Shaggy, Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle, and The Beach Boys!

“We are so happy to be able to present an entertainment program which truly signals the return of the annual Fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President and CEO Shelley Frost in a statement. “This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 20 on The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Reserved tickets for Summer Night Concerts start at $15 and go on sale starting Friday, May 27 at 10 am. Details on the pre-sale beginning on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am⁠ can be found on PNE/Playland’s Instagram page.

Attendees will also need to purchase a Fair Gate Admission separately for the date of the concert.

Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s Farewell Tour

Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo

Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 24 – Cake

Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag. “A night of True Colours”

Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 28 – Chicago

Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band

Wednesday, August 31 – TLC & Shaggy

Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne

Friday, September 2 – Nelly

Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS

Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle