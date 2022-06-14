EventsArtsSummerConcertsDH Community PartnershipCurated

The Cup reveals headliners for Vancouver's ultimate day at the races

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 14 2022, 9:32 pm
The Cup reveals headliners for Vancouver's ultimate day at the races
k-os/Facebook | The Cup/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
TAGLINES COMEDY | STAND UP COMEDY THURSDAY'S

Thu, June 16, 7:00pm

TAGLINES COMEDY | STAND UP COMEDY THURSDAY'S
Jazz Artist-in-Residence 2022, Lulu Island Winery

Sun, June 26, 4:00pm

Jazz Artist-in-Residence 2022, Lulu Island Winery
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, July 13, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Drag at The Improv: Pride Show!

Thu, July 28, 9:00pm

Drag at The Improv: Pride Show!

It’s nearly time to dress up in your fanciest clothes for a stylish day out at Hastings Racecourse. Just make sure to put on your best dancing shoes, too!

The Cup, an event packed with chic outfits, tasty food and drinks, derby racing, and more, has announced its two headliners for Saturday, July 23.

Two JUNO winners are coming to entertain the thousands of attendees on the Botanist Live Stage, and you don’t want to miss these Canadian faves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cup (@comegetfancy)

Three-time JUNO award winner k-os will perform a throwback rap set featuring his memorable songs from the early 2000s. Expect to hear hits like “Crabbuckit,” “Sunday Morning,” and “I Wish I Knew Natalie Portman.”

k-os

k-os/Facebook

Vancouver-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Felix Cartal will be sh0wcasing tracks from his latest release, Expensive Sounds for Nice People. Cartal Lights won Dance Recording of the Year at the 2020 JUNO Awards for his collaboration with Lights titled, “Love Me.”

Felix Cartal

Felix Cartal/Facebook

The Cup has a stacked schedule of events and activities for its 12th year, including Style Stakes, which will crown the festival’s best-dressed on the main stage in front of thousands of cheering revellers.

The Cup

The Cup/Submitted

All attendees will have the chance to capture their look at the Style Stakes Portrait Studio and enter to win the grand prize of $10,000. The winner will also have the opportunity to be a judge at next year’s event and have their name engraved on The Cup trophy.

The Cup

The Cup/Submitted

Drop by the mid-century modern Cigar Lounge pouring Alfred Giraud Whisky and the Mint Julep Experience showcasing four different bourbons with drinks created by four local restaurants led by The Cup Cocktail Director Alex Black.

Guests can relax in the new Rosé Garden serving VieVité Rosé and food from Salty’s Lobster Shack, Arc Iberico, Kaviari, and pop by the Risotto Party Pop-Up, a new concept by Chef Alessandro Vianello premiering at The Cup.

The Cup

The Cup/Submitted

Festival passes, VIP booths, grandstand, and trackside suites, and other ticket options are on sale now. All passes include access to Hastings Racecourse and the eight rousing horse races that you can cheer and bet on, live performances on the Botanist Live Stage, and a number of special pop-ups throughout the day.

The Cup 2022

When: July 23, 2022
Time: 12 to 7 pm. Post 1:05 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
+ Concerts
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.