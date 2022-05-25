Your summer soundtrack just got a whole lot sweeter, because the official lineup for the 2022 Khatsahlano Street Party has been revealed.

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is happening on Saturday, July 9 along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

In celebration of its return after a two-year hiatus, this year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #MakingUpForMissingOut. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khatsahlano Street Party (@khatsahlano)

You might also like: The PNE Fair has dropped its full 2022 summer concert lineup

The iconic Dragon Boat Festival returns to Vancouver next month

Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in June

Stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by rising singer-songwriter Haley Blais, and energetic rockers The Pack A.D.

You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive, which will showcase local post-punk outfit ACTORS, Australian Folk-Rock singer Kim Churchill, and many more.

The little ones are always welcome at Khatsahlano Street Party, so bring them by Khats Kids at the Trafalgar Street stage for all-ages entertainment with Music with Marnie, Matt Henry, the Sarah Mclaughlin School of Music, and more.

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party, presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the three Phillip’s Beer Gardens locations or checking out the Topo Chico Garden by the Burrard Stage serving fruity hard seltzers.

You can also eat your way through the festival, with over 50 food truck options and plenty of West 4th favourite patios and restaurants to discover along the way.

The Museum of Vancouver (MOV) has partnered with the festival to create a Host Nations Pavilion, showcasing talented local Indigenous artists from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Take part in basket weaving classes, enjoy live carving demos, shop at an Indigenous marketplace, and more.

MOV is also celebrating Indigenous History Month in June with the Unraveling Colonial Threads Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of Vancouver (@museumofvan)

Celebration Photo Stations will be spread throughout the festival, and to keep the good vibes going, you may even see a Pop Up Wedding take place! Love at Khats with Weddings will be arranging night nuptials during the day-long event, with florals and designs by Leis De Buds.

From activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!

Here’s the full musical lineup for this year’s fest:

Haley Blais

ACTORS

The Pack A.D

Ashleigh Ball

Pointed Sticks

Kim Churchill

Teon Gibbs

Jngl (Teon Gibbs Ft. Iamtheliving)

Jordan Klassen

Dacey

Ludic

Zach Gray

Meltt

Daysormay

Empanadas Ilegales

Frankiee

Jasper Sloan Yip

Earth Tones

Bitterly Divine

Bookclub

Adewolf

Noble Son

Vox Rea

Brandon Wolfe Scott

Jody Glenham

David Beckingham

Maya & Ben

Norine Braun

Micaela Slinger

Francis Baptiste

Zoey Leven

Dan Moxon

Kylie V

Stephen Hamm

Kamikaze Nurse

Girly

Taletta

Jillian Lake

Hyaenas

Mohamed Assani

The Rubes

Mother Sun

Doohicky Cubicle

Ora Cogan

Serena Sun

Talel Mcbriar

Badmoney

Noca Project

Savannah Reed

Muevete Marimba Ensemble

Somba

Music With Marnie

Matt Henry

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free