Over 50 bands to check out at Khatsahlano Street Party's 10th anniversary this summer
Your summer soundtrack just got a whole lot sweeter, because the official lineup for the 2022 Khatsahlano Street Party has been revealed.
Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is happening on Saturday, July 9 along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.
In celebration of its return after a two-year hiatus, this year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #MakingUpForMissingOut. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.
Stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by rising singer-songwriter Haley Blais, and energetic rockers The Pack A.D.
You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive, which will showcase local post-punk outfit ACTORS, Australian Folk-Rock singer Kim Churchill, and many more.
The little ones are always welcome at Khatsahlano Street Party, so bring them by Khats Kids at the Trafalgar Street stage for all-ages entertainment with Music with Marnie, Matt Henry, the Sarah Mclaughlin School of Music, and more.
Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party, presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the three Phillip’s Beer Gardens locations or checking out the Topo Chico Garden by the Burrard Stage serving fruity hard seltzers.
You can also eat your way through the festival, with over 50 food truck options and plenty of West 4th favourite patios and restaurants to discover along the way.
The Museum of Vancouver (MOV) has partnered with the festival to create a Host Nations Pavilion, showcasing talented local Indigenous artists from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Take part in basket weaving classes, enjoy live carving demos, shop at an Indigenous marketplace, and more.
MOV is also celebrating Indigenous History Month in June with the Unraveling Colonial Threads Series.
Celebration Photo Stations will be spread throughout the festival, and to keep the good vibes going, you may even see a Pop Up Wedding take place! Love at Khats with Weddings will be arranging night nuptials during the day-long event, with florals and designs by Leis De Buds.
From activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!
Here’s the full musical lineup for this year’s fest:
- Haley Blais
- ACTORS
- The Pack A.D
- Ashleigh Ball
- Pointed Sticks
- Kim Churchill
- Teon Gibbs
- Jngl (Teon Gibbs Ft. Iamtheliving)
- Jordan Klassen
- Dacey
- Ludic
- Zach Gray
- Meltt
- Daysormay
- Empanadas Ilegales
- Frankiee
- Jasper Sloan Yip
- Earth Tones
- Bitterly Divine
- Bookclub
- Adewolf
- Noble Son
- Vox Rea
- Brandon Wolfe Scott
- Jody Glenham
- David Beckingham
- Maya & Ben
- Norine Braun
- Micaela Slinger
- Francis Baptiste
- Zoey Leven
- Dan Moxon
- Kylie V
- Stephen Hamm
- Kamikaze Nurse
- Girly
- Taletta
- Jillian Lake
- Hyaenas
- Mohamed Assani
- The Rubes
- Mother Sun
- Doohicky Cubicle
- Ora Cogan
- Serena Sun
- Talel Mcbriar
- Badmoney
- Noca Project
- Savannah Reed
- Muevete Marimba Ensemble
- Somba
- Music With Marnie
- Matt Henry
Khatsahlano Street Party 2022
When: Saturday, July 9, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free
