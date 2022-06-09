A huge outdoor summer fest is happening at North Vancouver's Shipyards this month

A huge celebration of everything outdoors is happening in North Vancouver this month and the event is filled with fun and inspiring activities.

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is hosting Summer Fest on Sunday, June 26 at the Shipyards. The free event is happening the day before Canadian Multiculturalism Day and is also celebrating multiculturalism in the mountains.

Outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers will want to check out the packed program of VIMFF Summer Fest activities.

There will be free award-winning film screenings throughout the day that will inspire you to adventure this season.

Highlights include Em by Alexa Fay, The Farmer by Michael James Brown, and The Outlaw Sport by adventure filmmaker Scott Secco. The latter film spotlights North Shore’s mountain bike trails and introduces viewers to the pioneers that kickstarted the sport.

Attendees will also enjoy great live music happening right by the water. You can even hear it while you’re scaling the outdoor climbing wall set-up.

VIMFF Summer Fest will also host a number of food trucks as well as a beer garden to keep you full and refreshed.

Take a moment to unwind with a yoga class on St. Roch Dock presented by Lululemon and Park Royal. Participation is by donation.

And make sure you check out the community tables to discover what local outdoor groups are working on.

To celebrate the upcoming event, VIMFF is giving away a special prize pack to help the winner prepare for summer fun. Enter online for a chance to win items from Arc’teryx, Lululemon, Treeline Collective, and more.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

