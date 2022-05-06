Vancouver's Vegan Night Market set to return all summer long

Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market will finally relaunch this summer after a two-year hiatus.

This is not your average market. It’s a delicious vegan-food-fuelled party where you can drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

Admission to the market is by donation, so bring $2 with you or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. This summer, donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

This year, the market’s partnered with One Tree Planted, so every purchase you make will plant a tree. “With the support of our community, we project to plant over 30,000 trees in the British Columbia forest by September 2022,” organizers told Daily Hive.

This is the Vegan Night Market’s first return to Vancouver since 2020, when the March event was tragically scrapped as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

If you’re excited to explore vegan vendors or even set up a booth for your own business, you can learn more on Instagram. For vendors, you can check out the application link to sign up.

Grab your plant-based pals and make plans to drop by this epic night market experience.

When: Select Thursdays this summer from 6 pm to 10 pm:

Thursday, June 30

Thursday, July 14

Thursday, July 28

Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 25

Thursday, September 8

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door