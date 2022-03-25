Events

A new magical mini-golf course is opening in Vancouver soon (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Mar 25 2022, 6:12 pm
A new magical mini-golf course is opening in Vancouver soon (PHOTOS)
Date night in Vancouver is going to be ace this year.

Potion Putt, a themed mini-putt golf course is coming to the city starting this June, and it’s set to be the most magical of evenings.

You’ll put your magic and golf skills to the test on a course that’s inspired by your favourite wizardly fantasies. The course features nine holes and you can purchase refreshments at the venue if all that golf makes you thirsty.

Plus, space is family-friendly until 5 pm, after which point it becomes adults-only, so it’s a perfect pick for date night.

Here’s what the course looked like when organizers set it up in other cities, so it hints at what the Vancouver experience could look like:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Potion Putt (@potionputt)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Potion Putt (@potionputt)

Organizers say that along with the mini-golf, there will also be magical portals, cauldrons, quests, and challenges you’ll encounter!

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can sign up to be notified when they are.

Potion Putt

When: from June 1 to October 31, 2022
Where: Secret location
Tickets: from $15

