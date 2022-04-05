FoodBoozeFood Events

Three Brewhalla Beer and Music Festivals will happen in Metro Vancouver this summer

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 5 2022, 11:01 pm
Three Brewhalla Beer and Music Festivals will happen in Metro Vancouver this summer
@brewhallafestivals Instagram
We’re in for a treat this summer, with three new beer and music festivals set to take place in three different Metro Vancouver cities.

The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival will happen in Fort Langley, Port Moody, and North Vancouver, spanned across the summer months.

The first in the series is going down at the Fort Langley Park on Saturday, May 21 from 12:30 pm to 6 pm; in Port Moody at Pioneer Park on Friday, August 5 from 4 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, August 6 from 12 pm to 5 pm; and in North Vancouver at The Shipyards on Friday, September 30 from 4 pm to 9 pm.

At each festival, there will be more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians.

Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

Brought to you by Red Door Events, the same folks behind Langley’s Trading Post Brewing, the festivals will all be 19+ events with a focus on community, diversity, and inclusivity.

Tickets for the Fort Langley event are for sale now, and word is you’ll soon be able to grab tickets for the other two festivals, too.

Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival

When: Saturday, May 21, 12:30 pm to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

When: Friday, August 5, 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, August 6, 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

When: Friday, September 30, 4 pm to 9 pm
Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Instagram

