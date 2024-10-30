Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you ready to make it a November to remember?

We’re here to help with our huge roundup of 48 fantastic events happening around Vancouver throughout the month. Holiday markets and light displays, epic concerts, WWE Survivor Series, and more.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

You might also like: The PNE Fair has revealed its massive 2024 summer concert lineup

"Drag Race" royalty headline Vancouver Pride Festival lineup this summer

Free weekly food festival returns to New Westminster this summer

What: Fall is a magical time of year for many people, and an Abbotsford farm is ready to welcome them by transforming into a pumpkin paradise.

Maan Farms’ annual Fall at the Farm runs until November 3. The popular pumpkin patch will return, along with seasonal events, Barnyard Adventureland, a family-friendly corn maze, goat yoga, and more.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get the espresso ready, because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to the Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4. English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: Now until January 5, 2025

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Double-platinum-selling artist Alyssa Reid performs at Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre on her latest tour. The “Alone Again” singer has been nominated for two MuchMusic Video Awards and a Juno Award so far during her career.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

When: Now until January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 13 to December 24, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; season passes are on sale now

What: Metro Theatre presents Billy Bishop Goes To War, a one-man musical starring Damon Calderwood about the triumphs and horrors of World War One. Follow along as Bishop recounts his journey from his beginnings as a Royal Military College troublemaker to his ascension to a top flying ace in the war to end all wars.

When: November 8 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver

Tickets: $42-$50, preview $30, purchase online

What: Canada’s oldest Asian film festival returns with 25 film programs filled with insightful feature-length and short films, panel discussions, workshops, networking, and more. This year’s theme is “Empowering Voices, Shaping Tomorrow,” which reinforces VAFF’s commitment to empowering diverse voices.

Where: November 7 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

When: Various locations, including online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!

Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10. Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: November 7 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Sue Foley is an award-winning blues guitarist who has released 15 albums during her 30+ year career. The Juno Award winner brings her brand of Texas blues to the Rio Theatre on November 10.

When: November 10, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this month, and festivities are free to check out.

The 28th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 14 to 17 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 14 to 17, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall, directed by Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett, features over 20 miniature sets and eight cameras. The acclaimed Vancouver DJ will be accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, with each scene performed, filmed and projected in real time onto a large screen above the stage.

When: November 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 and 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 8th Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.

When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free; register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Wednesday, November 27. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.

When: November 27, 2024 (lights will be on display until January 3, 2025)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start tackling your wish list! That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new weekly holiday market in Burnaby, which will be filled with items for everyone on your shopping list.

Heart & Hustle Community’s Brentwood Bliss takes place every Sunday from November 17 to December 22. Head to the upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood for unique gifts, local vendors, and more.

When: Every Sunday from November 17 to December 22, 2024

Where: Upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood

Cost: Free

What: Survivor Series is coming to Vancouver, marking the first time our city has been chosen for a marquee WWE pay-per-view event.

First introduced in 1987, Survivor Series is WWE’s second longest-running pay-per-view event, second only to WrestleMania. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank, Survivor Series and WrestleMania are among WWE’s five marquee annual events.

When: November 30, 2024

Time: 2:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.

With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.

When: November 29 to December 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: IndieFest, presented by re:Naissanc, is a showcase of new and genre-defying live performances that highlight the people and stories that have been overshadowed by history and tradition.

This year’s festival is themed “Transformation and Transcendence” and will amplify the voices of IBPOC and LGBTQ2S+ artists. Highlights include immersive live theatre, an amphibious choir, and more.

When: Various dates from November 15 until November 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Signals Studio at the Centre for Digital Media, Lobe Studio, and The Annex

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has put together a series of concerts tailored for their youngest fans. The family is invited to enjoy theatre, dance, music and more, as well as to explore the VSO School of Music Playzone.

November’s presentation is How the Gimquat Found Her Song, and features several musical styles including Gregorian chant and rap.

When: November 17, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Magic In The Stars at the Pacific Coliseum will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will feature thrilling figure skating, stunning lighting and costumes, and 56 fan-favourite characters.

When: November 27 to December 1, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Zach Bryan is bringing The Quittin’ Time Tour to Vancouver this month to showcase his fourth full-length self-titled studio album.

Written and produced entirely by Bryan himself, Zach Bryan features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart; the album boasts collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell and The War and Treaty.

When: November 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays is officially returning for the season.

VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, January 5, 2025. Discover over one million lights across 15 acres, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages.

When: November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$28, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: The holiday season can be a stressful time for a variety of reasons. That’s why the funny folks at The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island are helping chase away the winter blues with its new seasonal show, Merry/Happy/Jolly.

Audiences will help the improvisers create a brand-new show each night during the “choose-your-own-adventure” performance.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 22 until December 23, with an opening night performance on November 21 and matinee performances on December 15, 22 and 24.

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver this weekend, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.

Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities. The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online

What: Holiday festivities are just around the corner and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in a big way in the City of Surrey.

The 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, will be held on November 23 and 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza. The outdoor event will offer plenty of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including live music and dance, food trucks, amusement rides, and more.

When: November 23 and 24, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The 14th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the 2SLGBTQ+ experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

When: November 16 and 17, November 23 and 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Legendary children’s entertainer Raffi is performing all of his hits to fans of all ages at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The Order of Canada recipient and the United Nations’ Earth Achievement Award winner will play faves like “Down By The Bay,” “Baby Beluga,” and more.

When: November 30 and December 1, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: A new holiday festival is coming to Metro Vancouver, and it promises to be an enchanting time for the whole family.

Noel Surrey will feature Santa’s castle, a Holly Jolly Hub with food trucks and beverages, bumper cars and more.

There will also be plenty of interactive light displays and photo ops, including a 1 km accessible outdoor holiday light walk filled with illuminated see-saws, a frosty forest, a 150-foot light tunnel, and more.

When: November 28 to December 1, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 23, 2024

Time: 4 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for children ages 6 and under. Pre-sale online

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 33nd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Shadows Into Dawn is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: 2 and 5 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena this month with home games, including the Edmonton Oilers visiting on November 9, the Chicago Blackhawks in town on November 16, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS Playoff run with a pivotal game against the LAFC on November 3 at BC Place.

When: November 3, 2024

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue the WHL season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Moose Jaw Warriors on November 2, Kamloops Blazers on November 15, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a Western Semi-final matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on November 2.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign this month, with home games including visitors Bakersfield Condors on November 9 and 10 and Coachella Valley Firebirds from November 15 to 16.

When: November 9, 10, 15 and 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetite

What: Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.

You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

When: November 1 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Participating breweries across the North Shore

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 What: Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) until November 24, 2024

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

What: Time to pick up your magnifying glass, detectives! An official Netflix murder mystery dinner is coming to Vancouver, and you’re invited to take a bite out of crime.

Secret City Adventures is collaborating with Netflix on the event, which will see guests watching a murder case unfold while deciphering clues. Of course, they will also enjoy a delicious dinner that is simply to die for.

When: Now to December 22, 2024

Time 7 pm

Where: Glowbal — 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including individual tickets, tables of 4, and VIP. More info online

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

What: The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; available online

What: Winterlust is once again taking over the stunning H Tasting Lounge’s patio. The event consists of five private translucent domes decorated with seasonal evergreen elements and Alpine-themed accents. Visitors will also enjoy views of the North Shore mountains and Coal Harbour.

Each dome can accommodate up to six guests and is fully equipped with heaters and fresh-air circulation to keep things nice and cozy. Additionally, each dome has an independent sound system so you can enjoy your own tunes while dining.

When: November 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

Enjoy the arts

What: Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career.

When: November 7 and 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include comedy by Jacob Samuel, music by Itamar Erez Trio, and a dance double bill with Fortress and About Time.

When: November 1 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tamasha is throwing a huge Bollywood party at Hollywood Theatre to celebrate Diwali. The thrilling audio-visual dance experience is hosted in partnership with the UBC Indian Students’ Association and residents Raytrix, Shalv, Surbee and Sabzi. The dress code for the event is traditional.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm to 1 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Vancouver this month. The outrageous comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

With sold-out productions in London, New York, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation.

When: November 12 to 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday, 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Improv Against Humanity’s 12th Anniversary party bash is coming to The Improv Centre on Granville Island, and yes, there will be cake.

The comedians will draw audience players to play in the live CAH tournament onstage to inspire the scenes and compete for a chance to win prizes. Someone will be crowned the Most Horrible Person in Vancouver, and it could be you.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26.50; purchase online

What: You’ve never seen Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia quite like this before.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is making its Canadian debut in BC this November. The side-splitting live stage show will perform at the Vancouver Playhouse from November 12 to 16. Miami’s sassiest seniors are back in all their glory in the 18+, adults-only performance.

When: November 12 to 16, 2024 (Vancouver), November 23, 2024 (Chilliwack)

Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 2 pm (Chilliwack)

Where: Vancouver Playhouse; Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Last Resort is a new immersive experience that takes guests on a journey of change, choice, mortality and growth. Use the Tarot arcana to interact with your fates directly as you explore the transformed Waldorf and meet the unique characters within.

Check out the cabaret performance, take part in a game show, and don’t forget to visit the three themed bars with delicous cocktails made just for The Last Resort.

When: November 10, 17, and 24, 2024

Time: 2 and 8 pm

Where: The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online