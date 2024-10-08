Vancouver's North Shore Craft Beer Week returns for 2024

FoodFood Events

Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.

You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

One of these featured breweries is the new Strathcona North, which opened in late September and will host a happy hour with a live DJ on November 14.

Other standout events include a Viking Day event at Braggot Brewing featuring keg lifting and carrying, axe throwing, and stein holding, as well as a special Bourbon Street, New Orleans-themed party at Shaketown Brewing. You can view a full list of breweries and events online.

To wrap it all up, there will be a big celebration on November 15 at The Pipe Shop, which will include chill tunes, delicious bites from some tasty food trucks, and a whole lot of fantastic brews flowing freely.

Tickets for the wrap-up party are on sale now for $40.

Are you excited for the return of Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week? Let us know in the comments.

Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week

When: November 1 to 15
Where: Participating breweries

