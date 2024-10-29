Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays is officially returning for the season.

VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages. Tickets are on sale now.

“The Festival of Lights is always a magical time at VanDusen Botanical Garden, and this year is especially meaningful as we celebrate 40 years of this special holiday tradition,” said Ema Tanaka, VanDusen Botanical Garden Director, in a release.

“We invite the public to join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and making new memories with us this holiday season.”

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights.

New this year is an interactive mycelium installation and a spectacular display inspired by the Great Bear Rainforest of British Columbia.

The multi-sensory experience will take you on the salmon’s journey from the garden’s streams to its lakes.

There will also be themed areas to wander, several food vendors with tasty treats to share, and holiday music to keep the spirits bright.

Make-A-Wish will not be returning to the event this year due to “capacity constraints.” VanDusen Festival of Lights has raised over $650,000 for the charity since 2001.

“Due to capacity constraints within our small Make-A-Wish team and our dedicated group of volunteers, we regret that we are unable to continue our fundraising efforts at VanDusen Botanical Garden,” said Christine Buono, Chapter Director for BC and Yukon. “We are truly grateful for the longstanding partnership and their support in helping us grant life-changing wishes for children in BC, Yukon, and beyond.”

“We hope that in the spirit of generosity, the community will continue to support Make-A-Wish Canada and their great work in making dreams come true for children facing critical illnesses,” added Tanaka.

The festival will run rain or shine, and all tickets must be purchased online in advance for a designated entry time. No tickets will be sold on-site.

When: November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden — 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$28, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online