Global stars and huge concerts coming to Massey Theatre for 75th anniversary

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 21 2024, 10:10 pm
Global stars and huge concerts coming to Massey Theatre for 75th anniversary
Just one week later, on February 8, Ballet Jörgen: Sleeping Beauty the Ballet takes to the stage for a magical interpretation of the timeless story of Aurora and her prince. The performance will include the original 1890 score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and is set to a libretto based on Charles Perrault’s story La Belle au Bois Dormant.

Highlights include The Performing Arts & Technology Festival: A Celebration of Arts, Technology, and Community from November 14 to 17, Old School Music Hall Series in Studio 1C with upcoming performers such as Krystle dos Santos and Ndidi O, and classic film scholar Michael van den Bos treating audiences to a deep dive of Razzle Dazzle Divas, the Flair of Fred Astaire, and more.

“The Old School Music Hall Series includes dynamic music events sure to get the heart pounding and feet dancing,” said Massey Theatre Society in a release. “This series harkens back to the days of community Music Halls and celebrates musical artistry, diversity, and sharing musical experiences with friends, neighbours, and friends you haven’t met yet.”

