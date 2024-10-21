Global stars and huge concerts coming to Massey Theatre for 75th anniversary

One of Canada’s longest-running theatres is gearing up to celebrate its diamond anniversary, and it includes an exciting lineup of upcoming events in New Westminster.

Massey Theatre is celebrating its 75th season with international artists and local stars making up the 2024/2025 Mainstage and Eighth & Eight Creative Spaces Studio Series presentations.

The fun starts in November with the highly anticipated Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall, an immersive multimedia experience brought to life by 15 puppeteers, musicians, cinematographers, and technicians. Tickets for all events are on sale now.

“We are passionate about bringing high quality, incredible performances to our stages,” said Jessica Schneider, executive director, Massey Theatre Society. “This is your chance to see something new.

“It is our passion to provide so much for you to discover and make the Massey and Eighth & Eight your go-to venues for the arts.”

Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall, directed by Oscar-nominated production designer K.K. Barrett, features over 20 miniature sets and eight cameras. The acclaimed Vancouver DJ will be accompanied by the Afiara String Quartet, with each scene performed, filmed and projected in real-time onto a large screen above the stage.

The lineup for the Mainstage Series also includes the 25th International Guitar Night on February 1, 2025, curated by Brian Gore. You won’t want to miss performances by Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbu and Sönke Meinen showcasing a variety of styles.