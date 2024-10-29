EventsChristmasShoppingDH Community Partnership

A new FREE holiday market is opening in Burnaby this November

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 29 2024, 9:46 pm
A new FREE holiday market is opening in Burnaby this November
heartxhustle.ca/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Date Night

Wed, October 2, 7:30pm

Date Night

House Teams

Sun, October 20, 7:30pm

House Teams

Robson Street Halloween Treat Trail

Thu, October 31, 4:00pm

Robson Street Halloween Treat Trail

The Last Resort - Immersive Theatre in Vancouver

Sun, November 10, 2:00pm

The Last Resort - Immersive Theatre in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start tackling your wish list!

That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new weekly holiday market in Burnaby, which will be filled with items for everyone on your shopping list.

Heart & Hustle Community’s Brentwood Bliss takes place every Sunday from November 17 to December 22.

Head to the upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood for unique gifts, local vendors, and more.

“We are thrilled to launch the Heart and Hustle initiative at Brentwood Mall this holiday season,” said Heart & Hustle to Daily Hive. “This campaign is a celebration of our local entrepreneurs, showcasing their unique talents and products.

“By supporting these businesses, we strengthen our community and create a vibrant shopping experience for everyone.”

Burnaby Holiday Market

heartxhustle.ca/Instagram

Each Brentwood Bliss Holiday market will showcase dozens of local artisan vendors with unique home decor, jewelry, candles, art, food items, and more.

Guests at the free event will also enjoy live music, a festive choir, craft workshops, and even raffle draws during their visit to the weekly event.

There are also plenty of delicious eats waiting for you before or after your visit to the marketplace, including O’Kitchen and Bow & Stern Brentwood.

Brentwood Bliss

When: Every Sunday from November 17 to December 22, 2024
Where: Upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop