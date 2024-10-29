A new FREE holiday market is opening in Burnaby this November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start tackling your wish list!

That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new weekly holiday market in Burnaby, which will be filled with items for everyone on your shopping list.

Heart & Hustle Community’s Brentwood Bliss takes place every Sunday from November 17 to December 22.

Head to the upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood for unique gifts, local vendors, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Community Markets + Events (@heartxhustle.ca)

“We are thrilled to launch the Heart and Hustle initiative at Brentwood Mall this holiday season,” said Heart & Hustle to Daily Hive. “This campaign is a celebration of our local entrepreneurs, showcasing their unique talents and products.

“By supporting these businesses, we strengthen our community and create a vibrant shopping experience for everyone.”

Each Brentwood Bliss Holiday market will showcase dozens of local artisan vendors with unique home decor, jewelry, candles, art, food items, and more.

Guests at the free event will also enjoy live music, a festive choir, craft workshops, and even raffle draws during their visit to the weekly event.

There are also plenty of delicious eats waiting for you before or after your visit to the marketplace, including O’Kitchen and Bow & Stern Brentwood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Community Markets + Events (@heartxhustle.ca)

When: Every Sunday from November 17 to December 22, 2024

Where: Upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood

Cost: Free