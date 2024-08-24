This Abbotsford farm turns into huge pumpkin paradise every fall

Fall is a magical time of year for many people, and an Abbotsford farm is ready to welcome them by transforming into a pumpkin paradise.

Maan Farms’ annual Fall at the Farm returns from September 14 to November 3.

The popular pumpkin patch will return, along with seasonal events, Barnyard Adventureland, a family-friendly corn maze, goat yoga, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms)

Get ready for Halloween by visiting the forested pumpkin patch, with 10 acres of pumpkin varieties and photo opportunities like upright coffins and spooky skeletons. Keep an eye out for the new Hallow’s Eve moon backdrop and snap a pic.

While you’re there, you can wander through Esme’s four-acre Enchanted Corn Maze, fill up on farm-fresh produce at the Maan Farms’ Country Market, and explore the Barnyard Adventureland area with four new attractions: the tractor pull, climbing wall, giant board games, and two additional large slides.

Guests are invited to see animals like a donkey, sheep, and turkey, and feed the goats, alpacas, chickens, bunnies and more.

There are even special Dog Days where you can bring your four-legged fall-loving pooch.

For the foodies, grab a Double Pumpkin SpiceCream — creamy soft serve with roasted pumpkin, fall spices, and served inside a tiny pumpkin.

There are also pumpkin spice mini donuts, fresh caramel apples, butter chicken poutine, chickpea curry naan tacos, and field-to-plate pumpkin pie.

Maan Farms Estate Winery will also be serving Mad Pumpkin and Mad Apple spiced wines, so make sure to enjoy a glass during your visit.

When: September 14 to November 3, 2024

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson