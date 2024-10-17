EventsChristmasDH Community Partnership

Magical Lights of Hope display begins return to Vancouver starting this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 17 2024, 5:57 pm
Magical Lights of Hope display begins return to Vancouver starting this weekend

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Choose-Day

Tue, October 15, 7:30pm

Choose-Day

Canada Women's Expo at TRADEX in Abbotsford

Fri, October 18, 1:00pm

Canada Women's Expo at TRADEX in Abbotsford

Yaga: A Dark and Suspenseful Tale Comes to Gateway Theatre

Thu, October 24, 7:30pm

Yaga: A Dark and Suspenseful Tale Comes to Gateway Theatre

Winter Harp 2024, The Cultch

Fri, December 20, 3:00pm

Winter Harp 2024, The Cultch

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holiday season is just around the corner, and the stunning Lights of Hope display will soon shine in downtown Vancouver.

Since 1998, St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign.

Lights of Hope will kick off on Saturday, October 19, when 150 volunteers, engineers, and construction crew members begin the six-week undertaking of constructing the massive display on Burrard Street.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors make up the Lights of Hope, which will be celebrated with a community celebration and fireworks on Wednesday, November 27.

Now in its 27th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $53.7 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity. Donations can be made online.

Lights of Hope (St. Paul's Foundation)

Lights of Hope (St. Paul’s Foundation)

Visitors to the 2024 Light Up event on November 27 will enjoy live entertainment, photos with Santa, and free hot chocolate.

Those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at lightsofhope.com. You can even purchase a star for a long-term care home to continue spreading holiday cheer.

St. Paul's Foundation Hope at Home

Hope at Home star lanterns (St. Paul’s Foundation/Submitted)

St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope

When: Lights will be on display from November 27 until January 3, 2025
Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season
Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; donations can be made online

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of St. Paul’s Hospital’s 2024 Lights of Hope

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop