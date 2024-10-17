Magical Lights of Hope display begins return to Vancouver starting this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The holiday season is just around the corner, and the stunning Lights of Hope display will soon shine in downtown Vancouver.

Since 1998, St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign.

Lights of Hope will kick off on Saturday, October 19, when 150 volunteers, engineers, and construction crew members begin the six-week undertaking of constructing the massive display on Burrard Street.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors make up the Lights of Hope, which will be celebrated with a community celebration and fireworks on Wednesday, November 27.

Now in its 27th year, Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s and other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

According to St. Paul’s Foundation, donations to the campaign have totalled over $53.7 million throughout its history, with hundreds of thousands of patients and residents impacted by donors’ generosity. Donations can be made online.

Visitors to the 2024 Light Up event on November 27 will enjoy live entertainment, photos with Santa, and free hot chocolate.

Those wanting to take the lights’ magic with them wherever they go can purchase limited-edition Hope at Home star lanterns at lightsofhope.com. You can even purchase a star for a long-term care home to continue spreading holiday cheer.

When: Lights will be on display from November 27 until January 3, 2025

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; donations can be made online

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of St. Paul’s Hospital’s 2024 Lights of Hope