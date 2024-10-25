One of Canada’s largest holiday markets is coming to Vancouver

HALLOWEEN FOR DOGS with Wirth Hats & Be More Like Your Dog

It’s never too early to start shopping for those on your holiday gift list, and a long-running artisan fair is returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre next month to help make the experience a snap!

The 2024 Circle Craft Holiday Market is taking place from November 6 to 10, with over 300 Canadian artisans to discover.

Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia. You can find clothing designers, jewellers, gourmet food makers, and bath and both product creators — just to name a few.

Tickets for the 50th-anniversary event are on sale now. Early bird sale for 25% of tickets ends October 31.

“It’s grown from a bunch of hippies in the 1970s, to being one of the biggest and best-attended shows in all of Canada,” said Corin Flood, Circle Craft Co-op president and Nanaimo-based woodturner, in a release.

“The market attracts the best vendors from across Canada and serves a faithful clientele, many of whom have been coming for 30-plus years as part of the Christmas season. For many of the artisans, these holiday markets are a third to a half of their sales for the whole year.”

Circle Craft Holiday Market will feature hundreds of vendors from coast to coast spread out over 135,000 square feet of Convention Centre space.

The tens of thousands of visitors will meet 26 “Budding Artists,” 45 new vendors, 33 gourmet food and drink creators, and 36 members of the artist-run Circle Craft Co-op that has its flagship store on Granville Island.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.

Tickets for the 2024 Circle Craft Holiday Market can be purchased online and are free for children 12 and under. Visitors can also save 50% on admission after 5 pm on weekdays.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Early bird sale for 25% of tickets ends October 31. Purchase online