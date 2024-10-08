FREE Lumière Festival brings stunning light installations to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!

Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Wednesday, November 6, to Sunday, November 10.

Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

“Art has the power to inspire, uplift, and bring people together — it reflects our community’s creativity and shared values and forms part of Vancouver’s cultural identity,” said Lumière Festival curator Ana Valine, who is also a local writer, director, and filmmaker.

“Lumière aims to transform the city’s urban landscape into a radiant canvas of light, redefining November as the start of the winter season with inspiration and connection.”

The Lumière Festival Vancouver Society established itself as a non-profit society in 2014 to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and to help people come together through light, art, music, and dance.

To help spark your curiosity, the first day of the Lumière Festival will have an open-air spectacle at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery, North Plaza) with electrifying performances from Ember Arts, Elektric Collective, and more.

Different interactive, light-based pieces will be displayed in over 10 locations in and around downtown Vancouver, including the West End, Yaletown, Chinatown and Gastown.

You can find the artworks in open-air galleries like Jim Deva Plaza, Lot 19, Maple Tree Square, and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

This year’s theme is “The Elements” so keep an eye out for artworks exploring the four foundational forces of nature: Earth, Water, Fire, and Air.

“Each element offers a rich tapestry of inspiration, encouraging artists to delve into the essence and energy that each brings to our world,” explained organizers online. “We hope the festival can be a catalyst for fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural environment and promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.”

So, to brighten up your fall, make sure to visit a few exhibitions at the Lumière Festival the first week of November. You can see the full map of installations online.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free