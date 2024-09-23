New holiday festival with over 1 million lights coming to Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new holiday festival is coming to Metro Vancouver starting this November, and it promises to be an enchanting time for the whole family.

Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market is taking over the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from November 28 to December 23.

Guests of the 30,000 sq ft Noel Surrey will discover over 1 million magical lights and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

The Cloverdale Agriplex will transform into Noel Ville each night of the festival, with Santa’s castle, a Christmas Market, Rudy’s reindeer stable, and even a lair for a certain Green and Grumpy guest to check out.

There will also be plenty of interactive light displays and photo ops, including a 1 km accessible outdoor holiday light walk filled with illuminated see-saws, a frosty forest, a 150-foot light tunnel, and more.

Admission to Noel Surrey also includes photos with Santa, a 50-foot Ferris Wheel, live entertainment, bumper cars, and more. Little ones can also check out Kidsville, which offers free face painting, balloon art, and a candy cane slide.

Festive foodies will also find plenty to experience in the Holly Jolly Hub, including food trucks, fire pits, and dining huts. For additional beverage options, drop by Jack Frost’s LED Igloo Bar.

This is the first Noel event held in Canada since organizers hosted two events in Calgary in 2019 and 2020.

When: November 28 to December 1, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 23, 2024

Time: 4 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for children ages 6 and under. Pre-sale online