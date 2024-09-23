EventsChristmas

New holiday festival with over 1 million lights coming to Metro Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 23 2024, 5:08 pm
New holiday festival with over 1 million lights coming to Metro Vancouver
Noel Surrey/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Studio 58 Presents: Baggage

Thu, October 3, 7:30pm

Studio 58 Presents: Baggage

Stanley Park Pavilion - Inspirations: Wedding and Event Expo

Sun, October 20, 1:00pm

Stanley Park Pavilion - Inspirations: Wedding and Event Expo

Halloween Havoc Boat Party Vancouver XII 2024 | Haunted Night on Waters

Fri, November 1, 8:00pm

Halloween Havoc Boat Party Vancouver XII 2024 | Haunted Night on Waters

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Sat, November 2, 8:00pm

Diwali Fusion Indian Bollywood Boat Party Vancouver 2024

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new holiday festival is coming to Metro Vancouver starting this November, and it promises to be an enchanting time for the whole family.

Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market is taking over the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from November 28 to December 23.

Guests of the 30,000 sq ft Noel Surrey will discover over 1 million magical lights and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

Noel Surrey

Noel Surrey/Submitted

The Cloverdale Agriplex will transform into Noel Ville each night of the festival, with Santa’s castle, a Christmas Market, Rudy’s reindeer stable, and even a lair for a certain Green and Grumpy guest to check out.

There will also be plenty of interactive light displays and photo ops, including a 1 km accessible outdoor holiday light walk filled with illuminated see-saws, a frosty forest, a 150-foot light tunnel, and more.

Noel Surrey

Noel Surrey/Submitted

Admission to Noel Surrey also includes photos with Santa, a 50-foot Ferris Wheel, live entertainment, bumper cars, and more. Little ones can also check out Kidsville, which offers free face painting, balloon art, and a candy cane slide.

Festive foodies will also find plenty to experience in the Holly Jolly Hub, including food trucks, fire pits, and dining huts. For additional beverage options, drop by Jack Frost’s LED Igloo Bar.

This is the first Noel event held in Canada since organizers hosted two events in Calgary in 2019 and 2020.

Noel Surrey

Noel Surrey/Submitted

Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market

When: November 28 to December 1, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 23, 2024
Time: 4 to 10:30 pm
Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey
Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for children ages 6 and under. Pre-sale online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop