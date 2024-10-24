Free Surrey holiday festival returns with huge 60-foot tree lighting

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

HALLOWEEN FOR DOGS with Wirth Hats & Be More Like Your Dog

Holiday festivities are just around the corner and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in a big way in the City of Surrey.

The 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, will be held on November 23 and 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The outdoor event will offer plenty of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including live music and dance, food trucks, amusement rides, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surrey BC Events (@surreybcevents)

“Join us as we light up Surrey’s Civic Plaza for the 14th Annual Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a release. “This cherished tradition not only marks the start of the holiday season but also brings our community together to share in the joy and warmth of this special time.

“I invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and help guard our Christmas tree from its mischievous guest. Let’s celebrate the spirit of the season and keep our tree shining bright.”

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.

The massive 60-foot tree is scheduled to be lit on November 23. It will remain illuminated and on display throughout the weekend and into January 2024.

Bring the family and enjoy a full day of live entertainment on the Snowflake Stage, North Pole Stage, the Candy Cane Dance Tent presented by ML Emporio, and the Grand Staircase in the City Centre library. The festive lineup of performers includes a Fire Show with DJ Flipout, The Snow Sisters, Surrey Children’s Choir, and Cookin’ with Brass. And make sure to save room for the enchanted treats, including B&B Burger, KYU Grill, Taco N Todo, and more. “In keeping with our long-standing commitment to the Surrey community, Concord Pacific is pleased to help get the holiday season off to a bright start as the presenting sponsor of the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market,” said Grant Murray, senior vice president of sales with Concord Pacific, in a statement. For more details, check out the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website.