Free dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Surrey this week

Although nights may get longer in the fall, that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.

The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces.

This year’s festival will be a magical wonderland for all ages, and free tickets can be booked online.

Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.

Bear Creek Lights is introducing a new event space at the spray park, which you can spot by the giant lit-up tree. Arrive early to discover family-friendly activities, including live music or a storytime!

For those working up an appetite from their stroll, food trucks will be at the event each night, serving a variety of treats and warm beverages.

Those seeking further nature adventure are invited to sign up for a guided Nature at Night Walk. Participants will discover raccoons, owls, and more, plus learn how these nighttime animals survive in the dark. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.