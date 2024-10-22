EventsTransportationUrbanized

All aboard! BC's biggest train show pulls into Vancouver next month

Oct 22 2024, 6:24 pm
Vancouver Lego Club

One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver next month, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.

Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities.

The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TicketLeader (@ticketleader)

“The Vancouver Train Expo is Western Canada’s largest public show of its kind, offering a wide array of exhibits, interactive displays, and engaging activities that will captivate both seasoned collectors and curious newcomers alike,” said organizers in a release.

“From intricately detailed model railroads to stunning live demonstrations, there’s something for every visitor to enjoy.”

Vancouver Train Expo

Vancouver Train Expo/Facebook

Vancouver Train Expo will be filled with detailed miniature worlds and model train displays. Keep an eye out for vintage locomotives, modern high-speed trains, lego creations, and railroads made by enthusiasts. You can even learn how to make your own models and scenery in the interactive workshops throughout the day.

Bring the little ones along to explore the Kids Zone with plenty of train-themed activities, including Thomas the Tank Engine sets, kits to build, and more. Then go on a ride on a mini train courtesy of Burnaby Central Railway.

Vancouver Train Expo

Vancouver Train Expo/Facebook

Cin City Donuts and the Forum Cafe will be open to feed all of the hungry passengers. There will also be a vendor marketplace with rail-related merch, collectibles and models, and gifts to delight any train lover on your Christmas wish list this year.

Vancouver Train Expo

Vancouver Train Expo/Facebook

Vancouver Train Expo

When: November 2 and 3, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online

[email protected]
