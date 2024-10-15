EventsArtsMovies & TVPop CultureCelebrities

An adults-only Golden Girls tribute show is coming to Vancouver
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue/Submitted

You’ve never seen Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia quite like this before.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is making its Canadian debut in BC this November. The side-splitting live stage show will perform at the Vancouver Playhouse from November 12 to 16.

Miami’s sassiest seniors are back in all their glory in the 18+, adults-only performance. And tickets are on sale now.

Golden Girls The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue/Submitted

“Set in United States, 2024, Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue brings the beloved characters back for one more hurrah,” said producers Murray & Peter Present in a release. “This time, we find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Meanwhile, Blanche and Rose have launched CreakN, a thriving dating app for seniors, and Dorothy is doing her best to hold everything together — with the help of a new (much) younger, love-crazed companion.

“This show allows audiences to relive the heartfelt hilarity of these iconic friends, promising an evening filled with laughter and nostalgia.”

Golden Girls The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue/Submitted

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue stars Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The show is written by Robert Leleux and is directed by Eric Swanson. Fans can even get a photo with the cast onstage after the show.

So, whether you’re a longtime friend of the girls or have just discovered the TV icons for the first time, make plans to check them out when they’re in BC this fall. It promises to be even more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor.

Golden Girls The Laughs Continue

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue/Submitted

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

When: November 12 to 16, 2024 (Vancouver), November 23, 2024 (Chilliwack)
Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 2 pm (Chilliwack)
Where: Vancouver Playhouse; Chilliwack Cultural Centre
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

