Vancouver picked to host WWE Survivor Series

Survivor Series is coming to Vancouver, marking the first time our city has been chosen for a marquee WWE pay-per-view event.

Wrestling legend Triple H, who is now the WWE’s Chief Content Officer, made the announcement on social media.

“Just got off the phone with our partners at Destination Vancouver, and it is now a done deal,” said Triple H. “Vancouver Canada, Survivor Series: WarGames. Trust me. You are not gonna want to miss this.”

Rogers Arena will host the event on November 30. Tickets aren’t yet on sale, but you can sign up to be notified for Survivor Series pre-sale information through the WWE’s website.

Just spoke with our friends @MyVancouver and can officially announce that #SurvivorSeries: WarGames is headed to @RogersArena in Vancouver on November 30. You're not going to want to miss this… pic.twitter.com/EGVrkrqEK8 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2024

First introduced in 1987, Survivor Series is WWE’s second longest-running pay-per-view event, second only to WrestleMania. Along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank, Survivor Series and WrestleMania are among WWE’s five marquee annual events.

This will mark just the third time that the Survivor Series has been held in Canada, as the event was held in Toronto in 2016 and Montreal in 1997. Toronto hosted a record-breaking Money in the Bank event in July, which WWE says was the highest-grossing WWE arena event ever held in Canada.

WWE returned to Rogers Arena in 2020 for SmackDown, the first televised WWE event held in Vancouver in 17 years. Rogers Arena hosted SmackDown again earlier this year, after the Pacific Coliseum hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2022.