All 35 vendors to check out at the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures, because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region.

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

“There are a number of new additions and improvements to the event this year,” organizers said. “The event is extended to three weeks and includes vendors for the first time in Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey.”

A new gluten-free vendor and two returning plant-based vendors are joining the Crawl this year. Keep an eye out for the winner of the “Most Creative Croissant” award, a vendor chosen for their outstanding creative interpretation of the fave French pastry. The award will be selected by Nicolas Baudouin, the consul general of France in Vancouver.

Dished was able to get a sneak peek of all 35 vendors that will be participating this year, which is over a dozen more than took part in 2023.

Here are all the vendors and their food offerings you can expect at this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl:

Vancouver and New West

A Bread Affair (Everything Croissant)

A la Mode (Truffle Treasure Zesty Blossom Croissant Pie, Bourguignon Escargot Spiral Croissant Pie, Dolce Tofu Brûlée Croissant Pie, Salmon Suntan Croissant Pie)

AVIK (Matcha Cranberry Crush, Strawberry Matcha Magic, Matcha Pistachio Crunch

Bel Café (Vanilla Custard Crookie)

Bonus Bakery (Apple Caramel Monkey Bread Croissant [Plant based])

Broyé Cafe & Bakery (Salted cream coffee Moissant, Lush Durian Moissant Cinnamoroll Croissant, Mushroom Medley Croissant)

Butter Baked Goods (Crompouce Croissant, Crunchy Pistachio Cream Croissant, Chocolate-Hazelnut Croissant)

Cadeaux Bakery (Sweet Potato Pie Twice Baked Croissant)

Charisma Social Club House (Cheese ‘n chive garlic croissant, Crisp ‘n crunch bacon mochi croissant)

Davie Village Bakery (Crème Brûlée Cube Croissant)

Elaichi Patisserie (Sweet and Spicy Mango Cruffin, Tandoori Chicken Croissant)

Footo Croissant (Tiramisu Croissant)

Kozak Ukraїnian (Ube & Passion Fruit Cube Croissant)

L’Atelier Patisserie (Movie Night Croissant)

La Saison de Patisserie (Sake White Peach, Mentaiko Shrimps)

Little Cafe on Robson

Lumine Coffee (Bourbon Caramel Pecan Croissant)

Merci Boulangerie (Apple Tarte Tatin Croissant)

Nelson the Seagull Cafe (The Bountyful Croissant)

PAUL Le Café (English Toffee Croissant with Milk Chocolate Mousse, White Chocolate Pistachio Rose Flat Croissant)

PAUL Robson Street (Dubai Chocolate Croissant with Pistachio & Filo Pastry, Pineapple Mango Croissant)

Ruby Bakery (Yakgwa MaCroissant, Strawberry MaCroissant)

Terra Breads (Chocolate Hazelnut Cruffin)

To Live For Bakery & Cafe (White Chocolate Moka Croissant)

Viva Cafe & Bakery (Kinko Walnut Caramel Croissant)

Uprising Breads Bakery (Lemon Pistachio Passion Fruit Croissant, Raspberry Chocolate Sriracha Croissant)

Burnaby

Mon Paris Patisserie ( Triple Chocolate Croissant)

Triple Chocolate Croissant) Something Sweet Cafe 拌冰拌糖 (Portuguese Egg Tart Croffle, S’mores Croffle, Spicy Noodle Croffle)

North Vancouver

Dilemma by Catch122 ( NY Cheesecake Croissant Tart, Yuzu Jalapeño Brûlée Cronut)

Richmond

Daan Go Cake Lab ( Thai Milk Tea Creme Catalan Croissant, Yin Yeung Croissant, Pina Colada Croissant, XXL Croissant and Latte Special)

Yin Yeung Croissant, Pina Colada Croissant, XXL Croissant and Latte Special) Daily Delicious (Apple-shaped Croissant)

Surrey

Combine Cafe & Bar ( Mini cube croissant trio)

Tri-Cities

Caffé Delish – Port Coquitlam ( Baklava Croissant [Gluten-free])

Baklava Croissant [Gluten-free]) Cassandra Cake Co (Earl Grey Honey Macaron Croissant)

Delish Gluten Free Bakery (Baklava Croissant [Gluten-free])

Pourquoi Pas Patisserie (Vanilla Pecan Praline Kougin Amann)

White Rock

Ruby Bakery at OVERFLO Dessert Cafe ( Yakgwa MaCroissant, Strawberry MaCroissant)

There are limited quantities of each croissant creation, so all vendors will offer pre-orders while supplies last. Customers can vote on the event website for their favourite croissant of the crawl and also join the photo scavenger hunt.

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

With files from Dished Staff